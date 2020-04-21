Portland, Ore., April 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global hair color spray market was estimated at $291.90 million in 2018 and is expected to hit at $481.60 million by 2026, registering a CAGR of 6.6% from 2019 to 2026. The report provides an in-depth analysis of the top investment pockets, top winning strategies, drivers & opportunities, market size & estimations, competitive scenario, and changing market trends.

Innovative product offerings facilitated by the manufacturers and increase in number of beauty-conscious customers drive the growth of the global hair color spray market. On the other hand, several ill-effects of using of hair straighteners impede the growth to some extent. Nevertheless, rise in number of beauty-conscious male customers is anticipated to create multiple opportunities in the near future.

The synthetic segment to rule the roost by 2026-

Based on nature, the synthetic segment accounted for more than two-fifths of the total market share in 2018, and is expected to dominate throughout the forecast period. The organic segment, on the other hand, would grow at the fastest CAGR of 7.6% by the end of 2026. The natural segment is also studied in the market report.

The offline segment to maintain the lion’s share till 2026-

Based on distribution channel, the offline segment contributed to nearly three-fourths of the total market revenue in 2018, and is anticipated to retain its dominance from 2019 to 2026. At the same time, the online segment would cite the fastest CAGR of 7.7% through 2026.

Europe to dominate in terms of revenue-

Based on geography, Europe generated the highest share, garnering more than one-third of the global market. Simultaneously, Asia-Pacific would showcase the fastest CAGR of 7.9% by 2026. The other two regions analyzed in the report include North America and LAMEA.

Frontrunners in the industry-

The key market players analyzed in the global hair color spray market report include Estee Lauder Company, Coty Inc., Unilever, Henkel, Amka Products (Pty) Ltd., Kenra Professional, L’Oréal, Punky International, Inc., John Paul Mitchell Systems, and Revlon, Inc. These market players have incorporated several strategies including partnership, expansion, collaboration, joint ventures, and others to brace their stand in the industry.

