LEXINGTON, Mass., April 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Imprivata® , the digital identity company for healthcare, today announced new digital identity collaborations with Microsoft to support the healthcare environment and advance clinical mobility. New solutions include Imprivata Identity Governance hosted in Microsoft Azure, and Imprivata OneSign® Single Sign-on (SSO) integrated with the Microsoft identity service (Azure Active Directory) to provide seamless access to all applications including Microsoft Teams on Microsoft Surface devices. Imprivata also announced it is Microsoft Co-sell ready and will work with Microsoft on joint selling opportunities.



“We’re excited to take our collaboration with Microsoft to the next level as we continue to advance healthcare’s digital transformation through tight integrations that fit the unique needs of our hybrid healthcare customers,” said Wes Wright, Chief Technology Officer at Imprivata. “We’re also honored to be Microsoft Co-sell ready and sell alongside a world-class cloud platform and security leader who enables digital transformation for the era of an intelligent cloud.”

Imprivata Identity Governance for Microsoft Azure puts one of healthcare’s leading identity governance and compliance management solutions directly into the Azure environment, supporting the needs of hybrid healthcare customers while facilitating healthcare’s move to the cloud. Imprivata Identity Governance delivers a critical level of security and compliance to healthcare organizations by ensuring the right users have the right access to the right on-premises and cloud applications, and the audit trail to prove it.

Imprivata OneSign is now integrated with Azure Active Directory to enable seamless SSO for all applications and from any device, including Surface tablets, shared clinical workstations, and shared mobile devices. Clinicians will now be able to use one set of credentials for both specialized healthcare applications connected to Imprivata OneSign and business applications like Microsoft Teams along with thousands of other applications connected to Azure AD with one set of credentials.

"As shared mobile devices become a mainstay at many points of patient care, we’re pleased to work with Imprivata to continue to improve the security of Surface devices and mobile and web applications like Microsoft Teams, without disrupting clinical workflows,” said Andrea McGonigle, U.S. National Managing Director, Microsoft Health & Life Sciences. “We look forward to working with Imprivata as we continue to innovate to provide joint digital identity solutions that are purpose-built for hybrid healthcare.”

For more information on how Imprivata and Microsoft are working together to remove barriers to embracing digital transformation technologies across a healthcare organization, visit https://www.imprivata.com/microsoft-insights .

