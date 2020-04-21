Delaney to draw on 15 years of experience at Jack Henry to help financial institutions solve challenges of new banking environment



TULSA, OK, April 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- Financial services technology veteran Thomas Delaney is joining ENACOMM as Vice President of Financial Sales, the FinTech company today announced. A provider of affordable, data-driven solutions for improving the customer experience (CX), fighting financial fraud, and increasing operational efficiency, ENACOMM has been empowering banks, credit unions, and credit card and payment companies with transformational technologies for nearly 35 years.

Delaney brings 15 years of exceptional experience with services, as well as software and hardware products for banks and credit unions, having worked for many years with Jack Henry & Associates Inc, a provider of technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for the financial services industry. He’ll also utilize his strong interpersonal and communication skills to uphold ENACOMM’s strong dedication to customer service.

“The coronavirus pandemic is forcing change in every industry, and the critical need for social distancing has heightened the importance of technologies that optimize the remote banking experience for bank customers and credit union members,” said Michael Boukadakis, ENACOMM Chairman & CEO. “ENACOMM warmly welcomes Tom as we continue to strategically invest in our team. Tom has an outstanding track record, and we’re confident that he’ll help a greater number of financial institutions provide their customers and members with the best service possible through intelligent interactions technology, even when they can’t visit their local branches.”

As VP of Financial Sales, Delaney will focus on marketing the ENACOMM Financial Suite, which includes a hosted, dynamic interactive voice response (IVR) system for personalized customer interactions. He’ll also help community banks and credit unions transform the customer experience (CX) and streamline operations with technologies such as ENACOMM Voice Authentication, which authenticates and protects accountholders using voice biometrics; ENACOMM’s Fraud Control Module that systematically roots out fraud through analytics-based control functions that continually monitor all IVR call records for red flags; and ENACOMM’s Virtual Personal Assistant (VPA) for artificial intelligence (AI)-driven conversational voice banking.

“Over the past 15 years, I’ve developed meaningful relationships with incredible people at top-rate financial institutions who are passionate about meeting and exceeding their customers’ expectations,” commented Delaney. “I’m committed to helping bank and credit union leaders continue achieving that goal and, to that end, am excited to equip them with ENACOMM’s industry-leading FinTech solutions that will make it possible to conquer the challenges of a suddenly different banking environment.”

To learn more about ENACOMM’s products and services, go to www.enacomm.net.

About ENACOMM

ENACOMM is a FinTech provider of intelligent interactions and customer authentication technologies for banks, credit unions, credit card and payments companies. ENACOMM was named a “Top 10 Retail Banking Solution Provider” by Banking CIO Outlook magazine. The company empowers financial institutions with affordable solutions for improving the customer experience (CX), fighting financial fraud, and increasing operational efficiency. A frontrunner in self-service technologies including interactive voice response (IVR) for over three decades, ENACOMM solutions are delivered as hosted services or on-demand through the “cloud.” The company’s customer base ranges from community credit unions and community banks to the largest financial institutions in the United States. Utilizing web, mobile, SMS texts, email, voice, chatbots and other communication technology channels including digital voice assistants, ENACOMM harnesses artificial intelligence, big data, voice biometrics and more to help organizations provide customers with a superior, omnichannel self-service experience that includes Conversational Voice Banking. ENACOMM processes more than 1,000,000 customer interactions and automated data transactions every day. For more information, go to www.enacomm.net.

