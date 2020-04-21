BOSTON, April 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LogMeIn, Inc . (Nasdaq:LOGM) today announced it has named Rick Ribas as its vice president of Global Channels in a newly created role to lead the company’s growth strategy for channel sales. Ribas will focus on the creation of new channel business partnerships and bring new sales opportunities to LogMeIn’s partners worldwide.



Ribas joins LogMeIn from Intelisys Communications Inc. where he held the role of senior vice president, National Partner Sales and National Channel Alliances. He joined Intelisys in 2010 and played a critical role in the record growth of the company in the United States. Prior to his role with Intelisys, Ribas worked in various roles including executive vice president and chief operating officer. He has over 30 years of channel and master agent experience, beginning in the telecoms industry in 1987 when he created Online Communications, later subsequently acquired by OneStar Communications.

“Rick has extensive leadership experience in channel and partner sales and has achieved significant success globally as a leader and advocate for channel support and resources within the companies where he has worked,” said Chris Manton-Jones, senior vice president, Worldwide Sales, LogMeIn. “We believe his business acumen and leadership abilities will contribute significantly to the success of our partner and channel sales programs for our Unified Communications & Collaboration, Identity & Access Management and Customer Engagement & Support businesses. Bringing someone of Rick’s experience and ability to LogMeIn is a great endorsement of our strategy and ambition.”

“LogMeIn has a recognized best-in-class portfolio of cloud-based remote connectivity services for unified communications and collaboration, IT management and customer engagement with millions of customers globally. After 30 years in the industry, it's not often that you recognize a once in a lifetime opportunity,” said Rick Ribas. “We have a fabulous opportunity to grow the business even further and expand into new sectors, matching the company’s business values to the demands and high expectations of our clients. I am excited to join LogMeIn and to be able to be part of the team to lead us onto the next level. It's the right time, the right products, the right company!”

LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ: LOGM) simplifies how people connect with each other and the world around them to drive meaningful interactions, deepen relationships, and create better outcomes for individuals and businesses. One of the world's top 10 public SaaS companies, and a market leader in unified communications and collaboration, identity and access management, and customer engagement and support solutions, LogMeIn has millions of customers spanning virtually every country across the globe.

