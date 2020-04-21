NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., April 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to research released today by IMA Research ( https://inmyarea.com ), streaming services, led by Netflix, followed by Amazon Prime Video, Hulu and Disney+, are driving the “subscription economy.”



The research, “ Home Services and the Subscription Economy: 2020 ,” found half of American adults have five or more subscriptions to services. In addition, there are 20 million that subscribe to 11 or more services spending $200+ per month, and the top one percent subscribe to 21 and spend $500 per month.

IMA Research analyzed U.S. adults and their subscription services, including what they pay for, how much they actually use and what their future plans entail spanning streaming services, delivery subscriptions and many other subscription economy services. The research excluded internet, traditional TV and phone, among others.

Outside of streaming services, the only other subscription economy service to rank within the top 5, was Amazon Prime, which provides free shipping and other savings on shopping. Amazon Prime was #2 service with 57 percent subscribed.

Less than 16 percent of Americans do not participate in the subscription economy, while one in three say they are spending too much on monthly subscriptions.

