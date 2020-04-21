– New AMD Ryzen™ 3 3100 & 3300X unlock new levels of performance, delivering twice the multitasking capabilities over previous generations1 with four cores and eight threads –

– AMD B550 chipset brings the speed and bandwidth of PCIe® 4.0 to mainstream motherboards, delivering incredible performance for Ryzen™ users everywhere –

SANTA CLARA, Calif., April 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, AMD (NASDAQ: AMD) announced the newest additions to the 3rd Gen AMD Ryzen desktop processor family, the AMD Ryzen™ 3 3100 and AMD Ryzen™ 3 3300X processors and AMD B550 Chipset for Socket AM4 designed for 3rd Gen AMD Ryzen desktop processors with over 60 designs in development. Taking advantage of the AMD world-class portfolio of technologies, these new Ryzen 3 desktop processors bring the groundbreaking “Zen 2” core architecture to business users, gamers, and creators worldwide, leveraging Simultaneous Multi-Threading (SMT) technology for increased productivity. With double the threads, twice the bandwidth, and a wide selection of motherboards in development the AMD B550 chipset and Ryzen 3 desktop processors deliver the ideal processing solution from top to bottom.

“Games and applications are becoming more and more demanding, and with this, users are demanding more from their PCs,” said Saeid Moshkelani, senior vice president and general manager, client business unit. “AMD is committed to providing solutions that meet and exceed those demands for all levels of computing. With the addition of these new Ryzen 3 desktop processors we are continuing this commitment with our mainstream gaming customers. We’ve taken performance up a level, doubling the processing threads of our Ryzen 3 processors to propel gaming and multitasking experiences to new heights.”

AMD Ryzen 3 3100 and AMD Ryzen 3 3300X

Continuing to demonstrate its leadership in the consumer desktop space, the AMD Ryzen 3 3100 and AMD Ryzen 3 3300X represent the fastest ever AMD Ryzen 3 desktop processors2, bringing world class desktop performance to mainstream gamers. They also stand for AMD’s commitment to improving CPU performance and technologies for consumers by enabling SMT on a Ryzen 3 desktop processor for the very first time.

The processors take advantage of 18MB Cache, delivering dramatic memory latency reduction, translating directly to smoother, faster gaming performance for high framerates in CPU-heavy games. Further, with four cores, eight threads, and AMD SMT technology, the new Ryzen 3 processors provide incredible multitasking performance and responsiveness that consumers need.

The AMD Ryzen 3 3100 offers:

Up to 20% gaming performance than the competition 3

Up to 75% creator performance than the competition4

MODEL CORES/

THREADS TDP5

(Watts) BOOST6/BASE

FREQ7. (GHz) TOTAL

CACHE (MB) PLATFORM SEP

(USD)8 Expected

Availability AMD Ryzen™ 3 3300X 4C/8T 65 4.3/3.8 18 AM4 120

May 2020 AMD Ryzen™ 3 3100 4C/8T 65 3.9/3.6 18 AM4 99

May 2020

AMD B550 Chipset

The new B550 chipset for socket AM4 is the latest addition to the AMD 500 Series chipset family with support for the industry-leading AMD Ryzen 3000 Series desktop processors. The upcoming B550 motherboards are the only mainstream modern chipset with compatibility for PCIe® 4.0, unlocking twice the bandwidth of B450 motherboards for high-speed, high-power performance in gaming and multitasking.

Availability

The AMD Ryzen 3 3100 and AMD Ryzen 3 3300X are expected to be available from leading retailers and etailers worldwide beginning May 2020. AMD B550 motherboards are expected to be available beginning June 16, 2020 from ODM partners including ASRock, ASUS, Biostar, Colorful, GIGABYTE, and MSI at leading retailers and etailers.

Supporting Resources

Learn more about the new AMD Ryzen 3 desktop processors

Become a fan of AMD on Facebook

Follow AMD on Twitter

Cautionary Statement

This document contains forward-looking statements concerning Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (AMD) such as the features, functionality, timing, availability, expectations and benefits of the AMD Ryzen™ 3 3100, AMD Ryzen 3 3300X processors and the AMD B550 Chipset for Socket AM4, which are made pursuant to the Safe Harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward looking statements are commonly identified by words such as "would," "may," "expects," "believes," "plans," "intends," "projects" and other terms with similar meaning. Investors are cautioned that the forward-looking statements in this document are based on current beliefs, assumptions and expectations, speak only as of the date of this document and involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations. Such statements are subject to certain known and unknown risks and uncertainties, many of which are difficult to predict and generally beyond AMD's control, that could cause actual results and other future events to differ materially from those expressed in, or implied or projected by, the forward-looking information and statements. Material factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations include, without limitation, the following: Intel Corporation’s dominance of the microprocessor market and its aggressive business practices may limit AMD’s ability to compete effectively; AMD relies on third parties to manufacture its products, and if they are unable to do so on a timely basis in sufficient quantities and using competitive technologies, AMD’s business could be materially adversely affected; failure to achieve expected manufacturing yields for AMD’s products could negatively impact its financial results; the success of AMD’s business is dependent upon its ability to introduce products on a timely basis with features and performance levels that provide value to its customers while supporting and coinciding with significant industry transitions; if AMD cannot generate sufficient revenue and operating cash flow or obtain external financing, it may face a cash shortfall and be unable to make all of its planned investments in research and development or other strategic investments; the loss of a significant customer may have a material adverse effect on AMD; AMD’s receipt of revenue from its semi-custom SoC products is dependent upon its technology being designed into third-party products and the success of those products; global economic and market uncertainty may adversely impact AMD’s business and operating results; AMD’s worldwide operations are subject to political, legal and economic risks and natural disasters, which could have a material adverse effect on it; government actions and regulations such as export administration regulations, tariffs, and trade protection measures, may limit our ability to export our products to certain customers; AMD’s products may be subject to security vulnerabilities that could have a material adverse effect on AMD; IT outages, data loss, data breaches and cyber-attacks could compromise AMD’s intellectual property or other sensitive information, be costly to remediate and cause significant damage to its business, reputation and operations; AMD has a wafer supply agreement with GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. (GF) with obligations to purchase all of its microprocessor and accelerated processing unit (APU) product requirements, and a certain portion of its graphics processing unit (GPU) product requirements manufactured at nodes larger than 7 nanometer from GF, with limited exceptions. If GF is not able to satisfy AMD’s manufacturing requirements, AMD’s business could be adversely impacted; uncertainties involving the ordering and shipment of AMD’s products could materially adversely affect it; AMD’s operating results are subject to quarterly and seasonal sales patterns; the agreements governing AMD’s notes and the Secured Revolving Facility impose restrictions on AMD that may adversely affect AMD’s ability to operate its business; the markets in which AMD’s products are sold are highly competitive; the conversion of the 2.125% Convertible Senior Notes due 2026 (2.125% Notes) may dilute the ownership interest of AMD’s existing stockholders, or may otherwise depress the price of its common stock; the demand for AMD’s products depends in part on the market conditions in the industries into which they are sold. Fluctuations in demand for AMD’s products or a market decline in any of these industries could have a material adverse effect on its results of operations; AMD’s ability to design and introduce new products in a timely manner is dependent upon third-party intellectual property; AMD depends on third-party companies for the design, manufacture and supply of motherboards, software, memory and other computer platform components to support its business; if AMD loses Microsoft Corporation’s support for its products or other software vendors do not design and develop software to run on AMD’s products, its ability to sell its products could be materially adversely affected; and AMD’s reliance on third-party distributors and add-in-board (AIB) partners subjects it to certain risks. Investors are urged to review in detail the risks and uncertainties in AMD’s Securities and Exchange Commission filings, including but not limited to AMD’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 28, 2019.

About AMD

For 50 years AMD has driven innovation in high-performance computing, graphics and visualization technologies ― the building blocks for gaming, immersive platforms and the datacenter. Hundreds of millions of consumers, leading Fortune 500 businesses and cutting-edge scientific research facilities around the world rely on AMD technology daily to improve how they live, work and play. AMD employees around the world are focused on building great products that push the boundaries of what is possible. For more information about how AMD is enabling today and inspiring tomorrow, visit the AMD (NASDAQ:AMD) website , blog , Facebook and Twitter pages.

_______________________________________

1 1st and 2nd Gen AMD Ryzen 3 processors can process 4 concurrent threads. 3rd Gen AMD Ryzen 3 processors can process 8 concurrent threads. See specifications at AMD.com. RZ3-111

2 Testing by AMD performance labs in 04/03/2020 using an AMD Ryzen 3 3100 and Ryzen 3 2300X in the following games at 1080p with High settings: Deus Ex: Mankind Divided; Devil May Cry 5; GTA V; Side Meier’s Civilization VI; Shadow of the Tomb Raider; Counterstrike: Global Offensive; Assassin’s Creed Odessy; PlayerUnknown’s Battle Grounds; Fortnite; and League of Legends; and in the following benchmark applications: PassMark 10; 3DMark Timespy; PCMark 10; Kraken; 7-Zip; Cinebench; Veracrypt; Blender; Corona; Vray; DaVinci Resolve; Adobe Premiere. Results may Vary. RZ3-117

3 Testing by AMD performance labs on 04/03/2020 using an AMD Ryzen 3 3300X, Ryzen 3 3100, Ryzen 3 2300X, and Core i3-9100. Games tested at 1080p with High settings: Deus Ex: Mankind Divided; Devil May Cry 5; GTA V; Side Meier’s Civilization VI; Shadow of the Tomb Raider; Counterstrike: Global Offensive; Assassin’s Creed Odysssey; PlayerUnknown’s Battle Grounds; Fortnite; and League of Legends. Results may Vary. RZ3-112

4 Testing by AMD performance labs on 04/03/2020 using an AMD Ryzen 3 3300X, Ryzen 3 3100, Ryzen 3 2300X, and Core i3-9100 using the following benchmarks: PassMark 10; 3DMark Timespy; PCMark 10; Kraken; 7-Zip; Cinebench; Veracrypt; Blender; Corona; Vray; DaVinci Resolve; Adobe Premiere Results may Vary. RZ3-115

5 Though both are often measured in watts, it is important to distinguish between thermal and electrical watts. Thermal wattage for processors is conveyed via thermal design power (TDP). TDP is a calculated value that conveys an appropriate thermal solution to achieve the intended operation of a processor. Electrical watts are not a variable in the TDP calculation. By design, electrical watts can vary from workload to workload and may exceed thermal watts. GD-109

6 Max boost for AMD Ryzen Processors is the maximum frequency achievable by a single core on the processor running a bursty single-threaded workload. Max boost will vary based on several factors, including, but not limited to: thermal paste; system cooling; motherboard design and BIOS; the latest AMD chipset driver; and the latest OS updates. GD-150

7 Base frequency is the approximate processor clock speed of a typical workload running at the processor’s standard TDP. GD-166.

8 Suggested online retailer price in US dollars





Contact:

Sophia Hong

AMD Communications

(512) 602-0847

sophia.hong@amd.com