SALT LAKE CITY, April 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CleanSpark, Inc. (Nasdaq: CLSK), a diversified software and services company announced today that it has continued to make key hires to support product and revenue growth. CleanSpark most recently hired Marty Weishaar as Vice President of Marketing. Mr. Weishaar made the transition from his Executive position at Lending Tree, America’s largest online lending marketplace, and has led growth and acquisition marketing teams for over a decade.

Since being appointed CEO in late 2019, Zach Bradford has worked toward strengthening the Cleanspark management team by filling key positions including Lori Love as CFO and Amer Tadayon as Chief Revenue Officer. Ms. Love previously served as the Executive Vice President of Finance and Operations at Provident Trust Group a $3B trust company in Nevada and Mr. Tadayon, a software industry veteran, has held executive roles at Cognizant and frog design.

“Mr. Weishaar’s addition to Cleanspark further rounds out an experienced management team that is poised to help take Cleanspark into the future with greater revenue growth and profitability. Our goal for 2020 is to continue our strong revenue and product sales trajectory with expectations of doubling 2019 year over year revenues,” said CEO Zach Bradford. He added, “We expect to accomplish this through focused direct sales and marketing of our products, specifically the addition of online marketing, which is something we haven’t concentrated on in the past.”

About CleanSpark:

CleanSpark a software and services company which offers software and intelligent controls for microgrid and distributed energy resource management systems and innovative strategy and design services. The Company provides advanced energy software and control technology that allows energy users to obtain resiliency and economic optimization. Our software is uniquely capable of enabling a microgrid to be scaled to the user's specific needs and can be widely implemented across commercial, industrial, military, agricultural and municipal deployment. Our product and services consist of intelligent energy controls, microgrid modeling software, and innovation consulting services in design, technology, and business process methodologies to help transform and grow businesses.

Forward-Looking Statements:

