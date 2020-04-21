DALLAS, April 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rocky Mountain High Brands, Inc. (OTCQB: RMHB), a healthy lifestyle Company specializing in high-quality health and wellness products, announced today that CBD Life officially launched Rocket High, California Limonada (California Lemonade), and California Sabor Te Negro (California Black Tea) in Mexico on April 20, 2020 (4/20).



Michael Welch, Chairman of the Board of Rocky Mountain High Brands, Inc., stated, “This is a significant milestone for CBD Life and Rocky Mountain High Brands. The beverages RMHB has developed and produced for CBD Life have now been launched in Mexico. CBD Life created a very innovative look and marketing campaign for these beverages. Based on their distribution channels, the great taste of the beverages and their inspirational marketing, these beverages will be a huge hit!”

Mr. Welch continued, “Our new agreement with Eagle Processing & Distribution brings new manufacturing expertise which is already helping us more efficiently meet CBD Life’s production needs.”

For more information on the beverages, please click on the following links (and select the option to translate to English):

https://californiamx.myshopify.com/

https://rocket-high-mx.myshopify.com/

About Eagle Processing & Distribution

Based in an Opportunity Zone in North Dakota.

100,000 Square Ft. Manufacturing Campus.

Recently acquired control of RMHB’s DFW co-packing facility for beverages, which will be operated as a new subsidiary of Eagle.

About Rocky Mountain High Brands

Rocky Mountain High Brands, Inc. (OTCQB: RMHB ) Rocky Mountain High Brands (RMHB), a family of brands positioned to disrupt the hemp oil and hemp extract categories, is a consumer goods company that specializes in developing, manufacturing, marketing, and distributing high-quality, health conscious hemp-infused products that span various categories including beverage, food, fitness, skin care and more. Our mission is to assist others in their journey to live productive, fulfilling and healthy lives.

The Company currently markets its HEMPd product line, which currently consists of hemp oil infused topicals and nutraceuticals, and a line of hemp extract infused beverages. RMHB also bottles and distributes a naturally high alkaline spring water under the name Eagle Spirit Spring Water.

For corporate information, please visit www.rockymountainhighbrands.com .

For product information, please visit: www.hempd.com and www.eaglespiritwater.com

