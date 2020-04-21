VANCOUVER, British Columbia, April 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Finning International Inc. (TSX: FTT) (“Finning”) will release Q1 2020 results on May 4, 2020 after markets close, and will hold the investor call on May 5, 2020 at 10:00 AM Eastern Time. To access the investor call, please dial one of the following numbers: 1-800-319-4610 (Canada and US); 1-416-915-3239 (Toronto area); 1-604-638-5340 (international). The investor call will be webcast live and archived for three months. The webcast can be accessed at: https://www.finning.com/en_CA/company/investors/events-presentations/2020-events-presentations/q1-2020-earnings-release-and-investor-call.html



Finning will hold its Annual Meeting of Shareholders on May 5, 2020 at 5:00 PM Eastern Time as a virtual only meeting, which will be conducted via live audio webcast at https://web.lumiagm.com/286264372

Finning International is the world's largest Caterpillar equipment dealer delivering unrivalled service to customers for more than 87 years. Finning sells, rents and provides parts and service for equipment and engines to help customers maximize productivity. Headquartered in Vancouver, B.C., the Company operates in Western Canada, Chile, Argentina, Bolivia and the United Kingdom and Ireland.

Contact Information:

Investor Relations

Amanda Hobson

Senior Vice President, Investor Relations and Treasury

(604) 331-4865

amanda.hobson@finning.com

Media and Government Relations

Elisha McCallum

Director, Global Communications

(778) 668-0185

elisha.mccallum@finning.com

www.finning.com