VANCOUVER, British Columbia, April 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NetworkWire - InsuraGuest Technologies, Inc. (TSX.V: ISGI) (the “Company”) announces that its wholly owned U.S. subsidiary, InsuraGuest Insurance Agency, LLC (the “Agency”), is now licensed to sell all lines of insurance in 47 out of the 50 U.S. states and Washington, D.C.



The Agency is registered and licensed to sell accident and health, casualty, life and property insurance in Alabama, Alaska, Arizona, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Idaho, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maine, Maryland, Michigan, Minnesota, Mississippi, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, Nevada, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, North Carolina, North Dakota, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Carolina, South Dakota, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Vermont, Virginia, West Virginia, Wisconsin, Wyoming and the District of Columbia.

The Agency has submitted application and expects to be approved to sell insurance within the next 30 days in the remaining three states of Massachusetts, New York and Washington.

“As the world navigates and accommodates to new changes due to COVID-19, we continue to forge forward and build InsuraGuest to produce more product offerings so we can better serve our customers and build shareholder value,” stated InsuraGuest Technologies CEO and Chairman Douglas Anderson.

About InsuraGuest, Inc.

InsuraGuest Technologies, Inc. (TSX.V: ISGI) is a software company that utilizes its proprietary insurtech (insurance + technology) platfrom to deliver digital insurance to its customers. Its first product, InsuraGuest, delivers custom Hospitality Liability coverages to hotels and vacation rentals.

InsuraGuest coverages are purchased by the hotels and vacation rental properties, which can address covered claims from guests and their room occupants during their stay.

For more information, visit the company’s website at www.InsuraGuest.com