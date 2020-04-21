Dee Dee Acquista brings 20+ years of channel experience and industry leadership to BeyondTrust

New strategic addition to the sales leadership team will focus on expanding market share through the global partner ecosystem

ATLANTA, April 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BeyondTrust, the worldwide technology leader in Privileged Access Management, today announced that Dee Dee Acquista has been appointed SVP of Global Channels and Alliances. Acquista brings more than 20 years of experience leading successful channel organizations. Her specialties lie in honing channel teams and programs to ensure the highest level of performance for her organization. Dee Dee joins BeyondTrust from SentinelOne where she led the worldwide channel effort for more than 2.5 years. Prior to this, Dee Dee worked alongside BeyondTrust CRO, Carl Helle at Proofpoint, Inc. (PFPT) where she developed and drove the worldwide channel strategy that yielded a 45% year-over-year growth trajectory for the organization.

“I am thrilled to have Dee Dee join our team. She is a seasoned executive with the skill, relationships and talent we need to drive our continued market leadership by executing on a global channel strategy,” said Carl Helle, Chief Revenue Officer at BeyondTrust. “Her vast experience will guide BeyondTrust and our global partners, providing the technical direction, sales alignment, business enablement, and the financial rewards that will assure them that BeyondTrust is a trusted partner.”

At BeyondTrust, Dee Dee will lead the global channel and alliances strategy, a key driver of the company’s leadership in Privileged Access Management (PAM), with a focus on expanding market share through their global partner ecosystem. BeyondTrust will continue to build on its partner-first approach, by how we engage and enable our partners, utilizing our intellectual property, and helping our partners strategically and financially. These are attributes of a world-class channel framework, and critical to BeyondTrust’s partner-first commitment.

This new strategic addition to the sales leadership team will further drive BeyondTrust’s 2020 goals as the company looks to drive an increased percentage of bookings through the channel, grow managed services provider (MSP) offerings, and further enhance technology leadership with the innovative Universal Privilege Management approach. This model enables organizations to secure and manage privileges across every user, session and asset in the IT environment by leveraging a combination of best-in-class solutions– from password management, to endpoint security and secure remote access.

“BeyondTrust’s security strategy and technology-leading products are very exciting, and I’m confident we will expand our channel to the next level of global growth, as a world-class partner,” said Acquista. “My aim is to leverage and build upon the great elements within the company’s current channel program while making improvements and enhancements to further elevate the global channel strategy. As we recast the company’s channel vision, we will articulate the mutual investments we make in partner education and enablement, while demonstrating our commitment to our partners to drive truly mutually beneficial value.”

