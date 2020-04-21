With over 30 years of experience, Diamond Buyers is committed to providing the most trusted, confidential, safe, and secure buying process in the industry.

With over 30 years of experience, Diamond Buyers is committed to providing the most trusted, confidential, safe, and secure buying process in the industry.

The Coronavirus/COVID-19 has Americans bracing for impact as the repercussions of “non-essential” businesses temporarily closing their physical doors are being felt where it hurts the most – the wallet. Diamond Buyers company is helping people get quick cash by offering high market prices to those selling fine jewelry.



HOUSTON, April 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Just last week, 6.6 million Americans filed for unemployment benefits. Individuals and businesses are having to get creative with financial resources to stay afloat. As the economy comes to a crawl, quick cash may be needed while millions await unemployment benefits or emergency small business loan funding. “While money can be hard to come by these days, that jewelry or gold bullion sitting in your drawers at home may provide the necessary cash while we all sit and wait for this to pass,” shared Danny Shaftel, Owner of Houston-based Diamond Buyers.

Sell Fine Jewelry for Top Dollar

During this pandemic, Diamond Buyers is paying high market value percentages to those looking to sell fine jewelry such as diamond engagement rings, loose diamonds, Rolex watches, and other precious gemstones as well as platinum and gold bullion, silver coins and even palladium.

“It’s heartbreaking because this isn’t a position we want to see our clients in; however we are grateful to be able to offer them such high market prices for their valuables during this unprecedented time,” stated Shaftel.

How to Get Quick Cash with “Sure Ship” Program

Even though Houston’s call for closure has forced the jewelry buyers’ doors to be temporarily closed, many across the nation are sending their fine jewelry in via Fed-Ex packages. This is part of what the company calls their “Sure Ship” program , which has been in place for almost a decade. Its main purpose is to serve those outside of the Houston area, or in times like this, even within the Houston area. This system allows the seller to send in their valuables via a certified Fed-Ex shipment in order to receive an offer from Diamond Buyers. When items are received by the jewelry buyer, they are opened under video surveillance to ensure the utmost transparency. It is a favorite of sellers because the items being sent in are insured by the jewelry buyer from the time they leave the seller’s doorstep, even if the seller decides not to sell to this particular company.

Free Jewelry Estimates with Virtual Online Meetings

Additionally, this popular Houston diamond buyer is showing up to help people attain quick cash through virtual online meetings. With technology in place, the seller can show the item on a live camera and get an offer immediately. Even better, funds can be sent same day by certified check or a wire transfer, just like with the “Sure Ship” program.

Those wanting to learn more can do so here: https://diamondbuyers.com/free-estimate/ .

During a time when scammers try and take advantage of a compromising position, it’s refreshing to see reputable small businesses use the tools available to them to not only meet the needs of the community, but also do so with integrity and transparency.

About Diamond Buyers

Diamond Buyers is a proud Houston-based jewelry buyer whose parent company, Shaftel Diamonds has been in business since 1978. As a reputable and trusted jewelry store, Diamond Buyers specializes in purchasing engagement rings, loose diamonds, Rolex watches, precious gemstones, gold bullion, silver coins, and palladium.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/092b3090-de4c-4847-bcb8-2f0317d8776c

Diamond Buyers Houston, TX 832-356-7171