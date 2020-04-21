CHICAGO, IL, April 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- CannaTrac® Technology, Inc. (“CannaTrac” or “the Company”), the leading cashless payment solution for the cannabis and hemp industries, announced today that the Company is accepting applications for retailers looking to adopt the CannaCard® cashless payment system in Illinois, California, Florida and Ohio.



“We are thrilled to be accepting applications from retailers and dispensaries looking to adopt the CannaCard cashless payment platform in California, Illinois, Florida and Ohio,” said CannaTrac Vice Chairman and CEO Thomas Gavin IV. “As we continue bringing more retailers on to the CannaCard system, we look forward to doing our part to increase health and safety standards during these trying times for both consumers and retailers.”

By offering CannaCard®, retailers are improving consumer experience through convenience, increasing safety and providing a healthier environment for employees, consumers and the community through contactless payments. Retailers interested in adopting the CannaCard® can apply at https://cannatrac.com/apply/ . CannaCard® applications serve a dual purpose by allowing cannabis businesses to apply for both acceptance into the cashless payment software system and a hard-to-come-by bank account with one form.

The legal cannabis market in the U.S. is expected to be worth $30 billion by 2025, providing a large opportunity for the CannaCard® to increase payment convenience and overall safety in the rapidly growing industry. CannaTrac has chosen to launch the CannaCard® in Illinois, California, Florida and Ohio first due to the demand for cannabis in those markets.

In the coming months, CannaTrac expects to launch the CannaCard® in several additional high demand markets across the U.S.

For more information about CannaTrac®, visit https://www.cannatrac.com/.

ABOUT CANNATRAC®

CannaTrac® is dedicated to bringing safety to the cannabis and hemp industries by serving as the industry’s leading cashless mobile payment system solution. CannaTrac® created the CannaCard® to provide consumers and retailers with a convenient way to benefit from increased safety and convenience through cashless purchases within the legal cannabis industry. Shop.Pay.Earn Rewards™ with the CannaCard®. To learn more about CannaCard® or register as a merchant, please visit https://cannatrac.com/

PR Contact

Mary Borstelmann

CMW Media

mary@cmwmedia.com

(818) 433-8224