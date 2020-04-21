Current Quarter Highlights



● Net income of $4.5 million or $0.39 per diluted share ● Net interest margin of 4.78% ● Return on average assets and average equity of 1.06% and 6.90% ● Provision for loan losses of $2.7 million including impact of COVID-19 ● Total loans held for investment increased $63.4 million, or 18.4% annualized ● Noninterest-bearing demand deposits represented 46.5% of total deposits at March 31, 2020 ● Community bank leverage ratio (preliminary) was 11.73% ● Quarterly cash dividend of $0.25 per share

COVID-19 Response

● Business Continuity Plan activated to allow remote work while ensuring high level of customer service ● $10 thousand charitable donations made to several non-profit organizations in Los Angeles, Orange, and San Diego counties helping to fight hunger during the COVID-19 pandemic ● Payment deferral program implemented where 90-day principal and/or interest deferrals were requested for over 500 loans of which we granted for 459 loans with outstanding principal balances of approximately $600 million through April 19, 2020. ● All COVID-19 related loan payment deferrals meet the applicable requirements to continue accruing interest, and are not considered TDRs. All of the loans granted deferments were current for their payments through the end of February 2020. ● Preferred Small Business Administration (“SBA”) lender participating in the Paycheck Protection Program (“PPP”) with approximately $300 million in approvals for over 1,000 small businesses, with approximately $87 million in loans funded through April 19, 2020 ● Recent approval by FRB to access SBA PPP Liquidity Facility will allow the Company to fund PPP loans without taking on liquidity or funding risk

Cerritos, CA, April 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- First Choice Bancorp (NASDAQ: FCBP) (“us,” “we,” “our,” or the “Company”), the holding company of First Choice Bank (the “Bank”), today reported net income of $4.5 million for the first quarter of 2020, or $0.39 per diluted share, compared to net income of $6.0 million, or $0.51 per diluted share, for the fourth quarter of 2019. Financial results for the first quarter of 2020 include a provision for loan losses of $2.7 million, or $0.16 per diluted share, compared to $1.2 million, or $0.07 per diluted share in the fourth quarter of 2019.

“We have worked hard to build a franchise that can be a source of strength to customers, employees and shareholders during challenging times,” said Peter Hui, Chairman of the Board. “We have the capital and liquidity to continue supporting our clients and the communities we serve during the crisis brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic, while our current profitability enables us to maintain our quarterly dividend for the time being.”

“As the COVID-19 pandemic accelerated, our team worked tirelessly to adjust our operations to protect the health and safety of our employees and clients, while continuing to provide excellent service and putting in place relief programs to assist customers that have been impacted by the crisis,” said Robert M. Franko, President and CEO. “As a Preferred SBA Lender, we were able to quickly provide access to the PPP for both existing clients and new commercial customers. As a result, through April 19, 2020, we have submitted and received approval on approximately $300 million of PPP loans. Our responsiveness, small business lending expertise, and capital strength is allowing us to attract new clients to the Bank that aren’t being adequately serviced by their existing financial institutions, which we believe will further strengthen our position in the Southern California market when the economy begins to recover from the impact of COVID-19.”

STATEMENT OF INCOME

Net Interest Income

Net interest income for the first quarter of 2020 totaled $19.2 million, a slight decrease of $35 thousand from the fourth quarter of 2019 due to lower interest income of $209 thousand, offset partially by lower interest expense of $174 thousand. Average loans increased by $78.9 million in the first quarter of 2020, contributing an increase in interest income of $1.0 million, partially offset by a decrease of $182 thousand in discount accretion on loans acquired in a business combination, and lower market interest rates in the first quarter of 2020. The decrease in interest expense for the first quarter of 2020 was due primarily to lower market interest rates, partially offset by an increase in borrowing costs from higher average borrowings to support loan growth. We were able to reduce interest expense by calling high cost brokered time deposits and replacing them with lower cost FHLB borrowings. Interest expense on interest-bearing deposits decreased $318 thousand, offset partially by an increase of $144 thousand on total borrowings.

Net Interest Margin

Net interest margin for the first quarter of 2020 decreased 7 basis points to 4.78% from 4.85% for the fourth quarter of 2019. The decrease in the net interest margin was due primarily to a 26 basis point decrease in loan yields (including fees and discounts), partially offset by a change in the interest-earning asset mix, and a 5 basis point decrease in funding costs. The decrease in the interest-earning assets yield and loan yield were driven by lower market interest rates resulting from the Federal Reserve’s 150 basis point reduction in the target Federal Funds rate in the first quarter of 2020 and its 25 basis point reduction in the fourth quarter of 2019. The yield on loans decreased to 5.95% for the first quarter of 2020, compared to 6.21% for the fourth quarter of 2019 primarily related to a decrease in market rates and a decrease in loan discount accretion on acquired loans which represented 18 basis points for the first quarter of 2020, compared to 24 basis points in the fourth quarter of 2019. The cost of funds decreased to 0.72% for the first quarter of 2020, compared to 0.77% for the fourth quarter of 2019, due primarily to lower interest rates, offset by a change in the funding mix with a higher percentage of average interest-bearing demand deposits, and a higher percentage of average total borrowings. Average borrowings and senior secured notes increased $51.2 million to $100.2 million to support loan growth, while the average cost of such borrowings decreased by 74 basis points. Average noninterest-bearing demand deposits decreased $26.8 million to $631.8 million and represented 47.0% of total average deposits for the first quarter of 2020, compared to $658.7 million, or 48.4% of total average deposits, for the fourth quarter of 2019. The total cost of deposits decreased 8 basis points to 0.63% for the first quarter of 2020, compared to 0.71% for the fourth quarter of 2019.

The discount accretion from loans acquired in a business combination of $624 thousand contributed 16 basis points to the net interest margin in the first quarter of 2020 compared to $806 thousand and 20 basis points in the fourth quarter of 2019.

Provision for Loan Losses

The provision for loan losses for the first quarter of 2020 was $2.7 million, an increase of $1.5 million from $1.2 million for the fourth quarter of 2019. Approximately $1.9 million of the first quarter provision was driven mostly by an increase in qualitative factors relating to the COVID-19 pandemic and macro-economic conditions, while $800 thousand was attributed to the net loan growth for the quarter. The assumptions underlying these qualitative factors included (a) a deterioration in the macro-economic environment caused by the pandemic; (b) an increase in the unemployment rate resulting from such deterioration as well as government programs and assistance aimed at reducing the impact of the pandemic; (c) the impact of deferring loan payments for customers as an accommodation due to the pandemic; and (d) the Bank’s participation in the Small Business Administration’s Paycheck Protection Program.

Noninterest Income

Noninterest income for the first quarter of 2020 was $1.4 million, a decrease of $168 thousand from $1.6 million for the fourth quarter of 2019 due primarily to lower gains on loan sales of $570 thousand, partially offset by higher service charges and fees on deposit accounts of $192 thousand, and higher net servicing fees of $137 thousand. Loans sold during the first quarter of 2020 totaled $3.4 million resulting in a gain on sale of $377 thousand, compared to $19.2 million in loans sold and a gain on sale of $947 thousand in the fourth quarter of 2019. The $192 thousand increase in service charges and fees on deposit accounts during the first quarter of 2020 was due primarily to higher analysis fees on certain deposit accounts. The $137 thousand increase in net servicing fees was due primarily to a decrease in amortization of the servicing asset in the first quarter of 2020.

Noninterest Expense

Noninterest expense increased $235 thousand to $11.5 million for the first quarter of 2020 from $11.3 million for the fourth quarter of 2019. This increase was due primarily to higher salaries and employee benefit expenses, higher loan related expenses and higher other expenses, offset partially by lower occupancy and equipment expenses, lower customer service related expenses, and lower amortization of the core deposit intangible.

The $1.1 million increase in salaries and employee benefits was due to seasonally higher first quarter payroll taxes and employee benefits, annual merit increases and higher bonus and incentives accruals. The $126 thousand increase in other expenses resulted from no loss provision for unfunded loan commitment reserve recognized in the first quarter of 2020 versus a $200 thousand reversal of unfunded loan commitment reserve in the fourth quarter of 2019.

The $830 thousand decrease in occupancy and equipment expense was due to an $807 thousand pre-tax impairment charge for the branch relocation and consolidation efforts in the fourth quarter of 2019. The $196 thousand decrease in customer service related expenses was due to lower average demand deposits during the first quarter of 2020. The $65 thousand decrease in amortization of core deposit intangible was due to accelerated amortization in the fourth quarter of 2019.

The efficiency ratio remained strong at 56.0% in the first quarter of 2020, compared to 54.3% in the fourth quarter of 2019. The higher efficiency ratio in the first quarter of 2020 was impacted by lower revenue and higher noninterest expense.

Income Taxes

Income tax expense was $1.8 million for the first quarter of 2020 compared to $2.3 million for the fourth quarter of 2019. The effective tax rate was at 28.6% for the first quarter of 2020 and 28.3% for the fourth quarter of 2019. The effective tax rate for the full year of 2020 is expected to be in the range of 29% to 30%.

STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL CONDITION

Loan Portfolio

Total loans held for investment increased $63.4 million in the first quarter of 2020, or 4.6%, to $1.44 billion at March 31, 2020 primarily due to increases in commercial and industrial loans, commercial real estate loans and SBA loans, partially offset by a decrease in construction and land loans. The net increase was attributed to new loan fundings and net utilization of existing lines of credit.

New loan commitments totaled $188.5 million for the first quarter of 2020, compared to $100 million for the fourth quarter of 2019. The first quarter new loan commitments included $99.1 million in construction and commercial real estate loans, $65.4 million in commercial and industrial loans, $13.0 million in SBA loans held for investment and $11.0 million of SBA loans held for sale. Total unfunded loan commitments decreased $2.0 million to $382.3 million at March 31, 2020 from $384.3 million at December 31, 2019 due to the higher utilization of existing lines of credit, partially offset by the first quarter’s new loan commitments. During the first quarter of 2020, borrower drawdowns on existing lines of credit totaled $92.4 million, partially offset by new loan commitments, principal reductions and payoffs.

Deposits

Total deposits increased $37.3 million from the prior quarter to $1.35 billion at March 31, 2020 due to higher balances in all deposit categories. Time deposits increased $25.1 million due primarily to an increase in brokered time deposits. Interest-bearing nonmaturity deposits increased $11.0 million and noninterest-bearing demand deposits increased $1.2 million. At March 31, 2020, brokered time deposits totaled $95.6 million, of which $67.9 million are callable or mature in six months, and $22.7 million are One-Way CDARS time deposits. The increase in interest-bearing nonmaturity deposits was attributed to core customer growth. Noninterest-bearing deposits totaled $627.8 million and represented 46.5% of total deposits at March 31, 2020, compared to $626.6 million and 47.7% of total deposits at December 31, 2019.

Credit Quality

Nonperforming loans decreased to $9.1 million at March 31, 2020, compared to $11.3 million at December 31, 2019, and represented 0.51% and 0.67% of total assets, respectively. The decrease in nonperforming loans was due primarily to payoffs. Net charge-offs for the first quarter of 2020 were $4 thousand, or 0.001% of average loans on an annualized basis, compared to $18 thousand or 0.01% of average loans on an annualized basis for the fourth quarter of 2019.

Loan delinquencies (30-89 days past due) totaled $2.3 million at March 31, 2020, compared to $1.8 million at December 31, 2019. The increase was due mostly to one residential real estate loan which was 30 days past due at March 31, 2020. There were no loans over 90 days past due that were still accruing.

The allowance for loan losses increased 20% to $16.2 million and represented 1.13% of total loans held for investment and 178% of nonperforming loans at March 31, 2020, compared with 0.98% and 120% at December 31, 2019, respectively. At March 31, 2020, the net carrying value of acquired loans totaled $210.8 million and included a remaining net discount of $5.4 million. The discount is available to absorb losses on the acquired loans and represented 2.56% of the net carrying value of acquired loans and 0.37% of total gross loans held for investment.

CAPITAL POSITION

Capital Ratios

The Bank has elected to opt into the Community Bank Leverage Ratio (“CBLR”) framework, beginning with the Call Report to be filed for the first quarter of 2020. The CBLR will replace the risk-based and leverage capital requirements in the generally applicable capital rules. The minimum CBLR was originally 9%, however, on April 6, 2020, the federal banking regulators, implementing the applicable provisions of the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act (“CARES”), issued interim rules which modified the CBLR framework so that: (i) beginning in the second quarter 2020 and until the end of the year, a banking organization that has a leverage ratio of 8% or greater and meets certain other criteria may elect to use the CBLR framework; and (ii) community banking organizations will have until January 1, 2022, before the CBLR requirement is re-established at greater than 9%. Under the interim rules, the minimum CBLR will be 8% beginning in the second quarter and for the remainder of calendar year 2020, 8.5% for calendar year 2021, and 9% thereafter. The interim rules also maintain a two-quarter grace period for a qualifying community banking organization whose leverage ratio falls no more than 1% below the applicable community bank leverage ratio.

At March 31, 2020, the Bank’s preliminary CBLR ratio was 11.73% which exceeded all regulatory capital requirements under the CBLR framework and the Bank was considered to be ‘‘well-capitalized.’’

Stock Repurchase Program

During the first quarter of 2020, the Company repurchased 38,411 shares of its common stock at an average price of $22.34 and a total cost of $858 thousand under the stock repurchase program announced in December 2018. The remaining number of shares authorized to be repurchased under this program was 695,489 shares at March 31, 2020. On March 17, 2020, the Company issued a press release announcing the suspension of the stock repurchase program in light of news reports indicating that members of Congress had voiced concerns about the practice of banks repurchasing shares during an economic crisis. Suspending the stock repurchase program will allow the Company to preserve capital and provide liquidity during the COVID-19 pandemic to meet the credit needs of the Company’s customers, as well as support small businesses and the local economies served by the Company through the Bank’s lending and other important services.

About First Choice Bancorp

First Choice Bancorp, headquartered in Cerritos, California, is the sole shareholder of and the registered bank holding company for, First Choice Bank. As of March 31, 2020, First Choice Bancorp had total consolidated assets of $1.78 billion. First Choice Bank, also headquartered in Cerritos, California, is a community-based financial institution that serves primarily commercial and consumer clients in diverse communities and specializes in loans to small- to medium-sized businesses and private banking clients, commercial and industrial loans, and commercial real estate loans with a specialization in providing financial solutions for the hospitality industry. First Choice Bank is a Preferred Small Business Administration (SBA) Lender. First Choice Bank conducts business through 9 full-service branches and 2 loan production offices located in Los Angeles, Orange and San Diego Counties. Founded in 2005, First Choice Bank has quickly become a leading provider of financial services that enable our customers to grow, maintain strength, and achieve their business objectives. We strive to surpass our clients’ expectations through our efficiency, personalized services and financial solutions and professionalism and are committed to being “First in Speed, Service, and Solutions.” First Choice Bancorp stock is traded on the Nasdaq Capital Market under the ticker symbol “FCBP.”

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This press release contains certain non-GAAP financial measures in addition to results presented in accordance with GAAP. The Company uses certain non-GAAP financial measures to provide meaningful supplemental information regarding the Company’s results of operations and financial condition and to enhance investors’ overall understanding of such results of operations and financial condition, permit investors to effectively analyze financial trends of our business activities, and enhance comparability with peers across the financial services sector. These non-GAAP financial measures are not a substitute for GAAP measures and should be read in conjunction with the Company’s GAAP financial information. A reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures to GAAP financial measures is included in the accompanying financial tables.

First Choice Bancorp and Subsidiary

Financial Highlights and Selected Ratios (unaudited):

At or for the Three Months Ended March 31, 2020 December 31, 2019 March 31, 2019 (dollars in thousands, except per share amounts) Total interest and dividend income $ 21,744 $ 21,953 $ 21,839 Total interest expense 2,571 2,745 2,647 Net interest income 19,173 19,208 19,192 Provision for loan losses 2,700 1,200 350 Net interest income after provision for loan losses 16,473 18,008 18,842 Total noninterest income 1,415 1,583 2,122 Total noninterest expense 11,519 11,284 10,700 Income before taxes 6,369 8,307 10,264 Income taxes 1,823 2,349 3,256 NET INCOME $ 4,546 $ 5,958 $ 7,008 Total assets $ 1,775,662 $ 1,690,324 $ 1,649,759 Total loans held for investment 1,438,055 1,374,675 1,273,577 Noninterest-bearing deposits 627,793 626,569 535,867 Total deposits 1,351,040 1,313,693 1,215,170 Dividends declared per common share $ 0.25 $ 0.25 $ 0.20 Net income per share-diluted $ 0.39 $ 0.51 $ 0.59 Return on average assets 1.06 % 1.40 % 1.87 % Return on average equity 6.90 % 9.02 % 11.45 % Return on average tangible common equity (1)

9.84 % 12.95 % 16.89 % Net interest margin 4.78 % 4.85 % 5.50 % Average loan yield 5.95 % 6.21 % 6.62 % Cost of deposits 0.63 % 0.71 % 0.75 % Cost of funds 0.72 % 0.77 % 0.85 % Efficiency ratio (1) 56.0 % 54.3 % 50.2 % Noninterest-bearing deposits to total deposits 46.5 % 47.7 % 44.1 % Equity to assets ratio 14.83 % 15.49 % 15.04 % Tangible common equity to tangible asset ratio (1) 10.87 % 11.34 % 10.72 % Book value per share $ 22.58 $ 22.50 $ 21.30 Tangible book value per share (1) $ 15.81 $ 15.70 $ 14.45

(1) Non-GAAP measure. See GAAP to non-GAAP Reconciliation.

First Choice Bancorp and Subsidiary



Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (unaudited)

March 31, 2020 December 31, 2019 (dollars in thousands, except per share amounts) ASSETS Cash and due from banks $ 12,915 $ 27,359 Interest-bearing deposits at other banks 160,662 134,442 Total cash and cash equivalents 173,577 161,801 Investment securities, available-for-sale 38,924 26,653 Investment securities, held-to-maturity 1,702 5,056 Equity securities, at fair value 2,753 2,694 Restricted stock investments, at cost 12,999 12,986 Loans held for sale 13,594 7,659 Total loans held for investment 1,438,055 1,374,675 Allowance for loan losses (16,218 ) (13,522 ) Total loans held for investment, net 1,421,837 1,361,153 Accrued interest receivable 5,670 5,451 Premises and equipment 2,109 1,542 Servicing asset 2,988 3,202 Deferred taxes 5,469 6,163 Goodwill 73,425 73,425 Core deposit intangible 5,535 5,728 Other assets 15,080 16,811 TOTAL ASSETS $ 1,775,662 $ 1,690,324 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY Deposits: Noninterest-bearing demand $ 627,793 $ 626,569 Money market, interest checking and savings 525,371 514,366 Time deposits 197,876 172,758 Total deposits 1,351,040 1,313,693 Borrowings 140,000 90,000 Senior secured debt 8,600 9,600 Accrued interest payable and other liabilities 12,715 15,226 Total liabilities 1,512,355 1,428,519 Total shareholders’ equity 263,307 261,805 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY $ 1,775,662 $ 1,690,324 Shares outstanding 11,662,603 11,635,531 Book value per share $ 22.58 $ 22.50 Tangible book value per share (1) $ 15.81 $ 15.70

(1) Non-GAAP measure. See GAAP to non-GAAP Reconciliation.

First Choice Bancorp and Subsidiary

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income (unaudited)

Three Months Ended March 31, 2020 December 31, 2019 March 31, 2019 (dollars in thousands, except per share amounts) INTEREST and DIVIDEND INCOME Interest and fees on loans $ 20,780 $ 20,741 $ 20,916 Interest on investment securities 218 194 236 Interest on deposits at other financial institutions 501 805 445 Dividends on FHLB and other stock 245 213 242 Total interest and dividend income 21,744 21,953 21,839 INTEREST EXPENSE Interest on savings, interest checking and money market accounts 1,109 1,222 1,239 Interest on time deposits 995 1,200 1,005 Interest on borrowings 376 176 230 Interest on senior secured notes 91 147 173 Total interest expense 2,571 2,745 2,647 Net interest income 19,173 19,208 19,192 Provision for loan losses 2,700 1,200 350 Net interest income after provision for loan losses 16,473 18,008 18,842 NONINTEREST INCOME Gain on sale of loans 377 947 928 Service charges and fees on deposit accounts 555 363 540 Net servicing fees 224 87 234 Other income 259 186 420 Total noninterest income 1,415 1,583 2,122 NONINTEREST EXPENSE Salaries and employee benefits 7,230 6,139 6,223 Occupancy and equipment 1,063 1,893 1,429 Data processing 807 903 604 Professional fees 471 396 419 Office, postage and telecommunications 258 252 272 Deposit insurance and regulatory assessments 61 47 195 Loan related 275 165 214 Customer service related 372 568 477 Amortization of core deposit intangible 193 258 196 Other expenses 789 663 671 Total noninterest expense 11,519 11,284 10,700 Income before taxes 6,369 8,307 10,264 Income taxes 1,823 2,349 3,256 Net income $ 4,546 $ 5,958 $ 7,008 Net income per share-diluted $ 0.39 $ 0.51 $ 0.59 Weighted average shares - diluted 11,632,050 11,607,176 11,813,018

First Choice Bancorp and Subsidiary



Average Balance Sheets and Yield Analysis

Three Months Ended March 31, 2020 December 31, 2019 March 31, 2019 Average

Balance Interest

Income / Expense Yield / Cost Average

Balance Interest

Income / Expense Yield / Cost Average

Balance Interest

Income / Expense Yield / Cost Interest-earning assets: (dollars in thousands) Loans (1) $ 1,404,652 $ 20,780 5.95 % $ 1,325,748 $ 20,741 6.21 % $ 1,280,743 $ 20,916 6.62 % Investment securities 36,200 218 2.42 % 34,483 194 2.23 % 37,094 236 2.58 % Deposits at other financial institutions 157,743 501 1.28 % 198,082 805 1.61 % 80,800 427 2.14 % Federal funds sold/resale agreements — — N/A — — N/A 3,000 18 2.43 % Restricted stock investments and other bank stocks 14,524 245 6.78 % 14,078 213 6.00 % 13,891 242 7.07 % Total interest-earning assets 1,613,119 21,744 5.42 % 1,572,391 21,953 5.54 % 1,415,528 21,839 6.26 % Noninterest-earning assets 114,282 116,193 107,729 Total assets $ 1,727,401 $ 1,688,584 $ 1,523,257 Interest-bearing liabilities: Interest checking $ 156,407 $ 262 0.67 % $ 135,732 $ 324 0.95 % $ 118,882 $ 309 1.05 % Money market accounts 318,465 798 1.01 % 301,552 841 1.11 % 271,980 868 1.29 % Savings accounts 28,264 49 0.70 % 30,243 57 0.75 % 34,357 62 0.73 % Time deposits 117,567 490 1.68 % 131,603 567 1.71 % 170,365 730 1.74 % Brokered time deposits 92,844 505 2.19 % 103,094 633 2.44 % 60,699 275 1.84 % Total interest-bearing deposits 713,547 2,104 1.19 % 702,224 2,422 1.37 % 656,283 2,244 1.39 % Borrowings 92,143 376 1.64 % 37,826 176 1.85 % 36,123 230 2.58 % Senior secured notes 8,022 91 4.56 % 11,171 147 5.22 % 11,894 173 5.90 % Total interest-bearing liabilities 813,712 2,571 1.27 % 751,221 2,745 1.45 % 704,300 2,647 1.52 % Noninterest-bearing liabilities: Demand deposits 631,809 658,654 561,868 Other liabilities 17,011 16,793 8,921 Shareholders’ equity 264,869 261,916 248,168 Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $ 1,727,401 $ 1,688,584 $ 1,523,257 Net interest spread $ 19,173 4.15 % $ 19,208 4.09 % $ 19,192 4.74 % Net interest margin 4.78 % 4.85 % 5.50 % Total deposits $ 1,345,356 $ 2,104 0.63 % $ 1,360,878 $ 2,422 0.71 % $ 1,218,151 $ 2,244 0.75 % Total funding sources $ 1,445,521 $ 2,571 0.72 % $ 1,409,875 $ 2,745 0.77 % $ 1,266,168 $ 2,647 0.85 %

(1) Average loans include net discounts and net deferred loan fees and costs. Interest income on loans includes $292 thousand, $237 thousand and $231 thousand related to the accretion of net deferred loan fees for the quarters ended March 31, 2020, December 31, 2019 and March 31, 2019. In addition, interest income includes $624 thousand, $806 thousand and $956 thousand of discount accretion on loans acquired in a business combination, including the interest recognized on the payoff of PCI loans, for the quarters ended March 31, 2020, December 31, 2019 and March 31, 2019.

First Choice Bancorp and Subsidiary

Loan Composition

March 31, 2020 December 31, 2019 Amount Percentage of Total Amount Percentage of Total (dollars in thousands) Construction and land development $ 233,607 16.2 % $ 249,504 18.1 % Real estate: Residential 42,904 3.0 % 43,736 3.2 % Commercial real estate - owner occupied 148,517 10.3 % 171,595 12.5 % Commercial real estate - non-owner occupied 476,472 33.2 % 423,823 30.8 % Commercial and industrial 350,090 24.3 % 309,011 22.5 % SBA loans 187,407 13.0 % 177,633 12.9 % Consumer 450 — % 430 — % Total loans held for investment, net of discounts $ 1,439,447 100.0 % $ 1,375,732 100.0 % Net deferred loan fees (1,392 ) (1,057 ) Total loans held for investment $ 1,438,055 $ 1,374,675 Allowance for loan losses (16,218 ) (13,522 ) Total loans held for investment, net $ 1,421,837 $ 1,361,153

Total loans held for investment

March 31, 2020 December 31, 2019 (dollars in thousands) Gross loans held for investment $ 1,448,082 $ 1,385,142 Unamortized net discounts (1) (8,635 ) (9,410 ) Net unamortized deferred origination fees (1,392 ) (1,057 ) Total loans held for investment $ 1,438,055 $ 1,374,675





(1) Unamortized net discounts include discounts related to the retained portion of SBA loans and net discounts on Non-PCI acquired loans. At March 31, 2020, net discounts related to loans acquired in the PCB acquisition totaled $5.4 million that was expected to be accreted into interest income over a weighted average remaining life of 4.6 years. At December 31, 2019, net discounts related to loans acquired in the PCB acquisition totaled $6.0 million.

Allowance for Loan losses



For the Three Months Ended March 31, 2020 December 31, 2019 March 31, 2019 (dollars in thousands) Balance, beginning of period $ 13,522 $ 12,340 $ 11,056 Provision for loan losses 2,700 1,200 350 Charge-offs (28 ) (18 ) (2 ) Recoveries 24 — 22 Net (charge-offs) recoveries (4 ) (18 ) 20 Balance, end of period $ 16,218 $ 13,522 $ 11,426 Annualized net (charge-offs) recoveries to average loans — % (0.01 )% 0.01 %

First Choice Bancorp and Subsidiary

Credit Quality (1)

March 31, 2020 December 31, 2019 (dollars in thousands) Non-accrual loans 8,984 11,107 Troubled debt restructurings on non-accrual 151 158 Total nonperforming loans 9,135 11,265 Total nonperforming assets $ 9,135 $ 11,265 Troubled debt restructurings - on accrual $ 319 $ 321 Nonperforming loans as a percentage of total loans held for investment 0.64 % 0.82 % Nonperforming loans as a percentage of total assets 0.51 % 0.67 % Allowance for loan losses as a percentage of total loans held for investment 1.13 % 0.98 % Allowance for loan losses as a percentage of nonperforming loans 177.54 % 120.04 % Accruing loans held for investment past due 30 - 89 days $ 2,306 $ 1,767

(1) Excludes purchased credit impaired loans with a carrying value of $1.1 million and $1.1 million at March 31, 2020 and December 31, 2019. There were no accruing loans past due 90 days or more and no foreclosed assets for any of the periods presented.

GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation



The following tables present a reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures to GAAP measures for: (1) efficiency ratio, (2) average tangible common equity, (3) return on average tangible common equity, (4) tangible common equity, (5) tangible assets, (6) tangible common equity to tangible asset ratio, and (7) tangible book value per share. We believe the presentation of certain non-GAAP financial measures provides useful information to assess our consolidated financial condition and consolidated results of operations and to assist investors in evaluating our financial results relative to our peers. These non-GAAP financial measures complement our GAAP reporting and are presented below to provide investors and others with information that we use to manage the business each period. Because not all companies use identical calculations, the presentation of these non-GAAP financial measures may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures used by other companies. These non-GAAP measures should be taken together with the corresponding GAAP measures and should not be considered a substitute of the GAAP measures.

For the Three Months Ended March 31, 2020 December 31, 2019 March 31, 2019 Efficiency Ratio (dollars in thousands) Noninterest expense (numerator) $ 11,519 $ 11,284 $ 10,700 Net interest income $ 19,173 $ 19,208 $ 19,192 Plus: Noninterest income 1,415 1,583 2,122 Total net interest income and noninterest income (denominator) $ 20,588 $ 20,791 $ 21,314 Efficiency ratio 56.0 % 54.3 % 50.2 % Return on Average Assets, Equity, Tangible Equity Net income $ 4,546 $ 5,958 $ 7,008 Average assets $ 1,727,401 $ 1,688,584 $ 1,523,257 Average shareholders’ equity 264,869 261,916 248,168 Less: Average intangible assets 79,083 79,336 79,928 Average tangible common equity $ 185,786 $ 182,580 $ 168,240 Return on average assets 1.06 % 1.40 % 1.87 % Return on average equity 6.90 % 9.02 % 11.45 % Return on average tangible common equity 9.84 % 12.95 % 16.89 %



