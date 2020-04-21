NEW YORK, April 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Atari® — One of the world's most iconic consumer brands and interactive entertainment producers — and developer Chequered Ink , announced today the Windows PC launch of PONG Quest ™, a new RPG adventure game inspired by the flagship arcade classic. Available now on Steam with a limited-time 20% discount, and soon to launch on consoles, PONG Quest takes players on a one-of-a-kind yet perfectly nostalgic PONG®-inspired roleplaying adventure featuring immersive customization options, dozens of specialized power-ups, and pong paddle-fueled multiplayer action.



Download PONG Quest on Steam: https://store.steampowered.com/app/1177030/PONG_Quest

It’s PONG like you’ve never imagined! Immerse yourself in a whole new world of PONG-inspired fun where you’ll adventure as a brave young paddle traversing a variety of treacherous dungeons, all loosely based on classic Atari hits, including Asteroids®, Centipede®, and more. Your journey will dictate the fate of PONG World as you reveal the mysteries of… the Spooky Door!

“Since the announcement, the response to PONG Quest has been immensely positive,” said Atari COO Jean-Marcel Nicolai. “This twist on the seminal classic is for both lifelong Atari fans familiar with the original and a new generation of players that will enjoy the surprisingly dynamic gameplay. We’re excited to get this title into the hands of players who are up to the challenge of saving PONG World!”

Watch the PONG Quest official trailer here:

In PONG Quest, you’ll explore a fantasy world as you encounter a variety of paddle opponents in energetic, RPG-esque battles! Special unlockable PONG balls add new depths and strategy to the classic gameplay putting a fresh and modern spin on the original.

Classic, competitive, and online battle modes round out the fun, complementing a fantastical story-mode — it’s PONG like you’ve never seen it before, but everything you love about it!

Additional Key Features Include:

Paddle Customization: Design and personalize your own Paddle avatar with fun clothing, accessories, and more.





Design and personalize your own Paddle avatar with fun clothing, accessories, and more. Powerups Galore: Over 50 specialized PONG balls, each with their own unique attributes, grant players the ability to make their bounce-backs fiercer than ever.





Over 50 specialized PONG balls, each with their own unique attributes, grant players the ability to make their bounce-backs fiercer than ever. PONG for All: Engage in multiplayer mayhem with up to three other players, each with the ability to use specialized PONG balls, creating unpredictable twists and immeasurable fun.

PONG-ready players can paddle their way into the fun of PONG Quest right now on Windows PC via Steam with a limited-time 20% discount off of the regular price of $14.99 USD. PONG Quest will launch on Nintendo Switch™, PlayStation®4, and Xbox One later this spring.

A press kit with PONG Quest screenshots, trailers, and logos is available here: https://uberstrategist.link/pongquest-atari-pkit .

About Atari

Atari® is an interactive entertainment company. As an iconic brand that transcends generations and audiences, the company is globally recognized for its multi-platform, interactive entertainment and licensed products. Atari owns and/or manages a portfolio of more than 200 games and franchises, including world-renowned brands like Asteroids®, Centipede®, Missile Command®, Pong®, and RollerCoaster Tycoon®. Atari has offices in New York and Paris. Visit us online at www.atari.com .

About Chequered Ink



Chequered Ink is a game design duo based in Bath, UK. The Chequered Ink team operates at the boundaries of common sense, experimenting with weird and wonderful game mechanics. Hundreds of thousands of gamers are playing Chequered Ink titles on PCs, consoles and mobile devices. Popular titles include Maddening Euphoria, Spellworm and Gyro Boss. Visit us online at https://chequered.ink .