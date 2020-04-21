FORESIGHT VCT PLC (Company)

Publication of Supplementary Prospectus

The Company issued a prospectus dated 28 January 2020 (Prospectus) relating to an offer for subscription to raise up to £20 million, with an over-allotment facility to raise up to a further £5 million (Offer), through the issue of ordinary shares of 1p each in the capital of the Company (Offer Shares). The Company announced utilisation of the over-allotment facility on 13 March 2020 and published a supplementary prospectus to the Prospectus on 31 March 2020 (First Supplementary Prospectus).

The Company announced earlier on 21 April 2020 an increase to the maximum number of Offer Shares available under the Offer from 32.5 million to 34.5 million (Increase). The increase is to accommodate the additional number of Offer Shares required to raise the aggregate amount of £25 million originally sought under the Offer as a result of Offer Shares being issued at the lower NAV per Share announced on 27 March 2020, which reflected valuation reductions generally across the investments in the portfolio as a result of the market volatility arising from the impact of the Coronavirus (Covid-19) pandemic affecting all businesses including those in which the Company invests.

The Increase is a new significant factor in connection with the Offer and the Prospectus and, as a result, the Company has published a second supplementary prospectus to the Prospectus (Second Supplementary Prospectus). A copy of the Second Supplementary Prospectus has been submitted to the Financial Conduct Authority and will shortly be available for inspection at the National Storage Mechanism, which is located at:

https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism

Copies of the Second Supplementary Prospectus, together with the Prospectus and the First Supplementary Prospectus, are available from the Manager’s website:

www.foresightgroup.eu

