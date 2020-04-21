OXFORD, United Kingdom and MARLBOROUGH, Mass., April 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Oxford Immunotec Global PLC (Nasdaq: OXFD), a global, high-growth diagnostics company, today announced that it has successfully obtained re-registration of the T-SPOT.TB test in China. The re-registration was granted by the Chinese National Medical Products Administration (NMPA) on April 13, 2020 and, as is customary, the registration lasts until April 12, 2025 whereupon it will need to be renewed.

As a Class III medical device, China’s Medical Device Registration Regulations and subsequent policies require that the company apply to the Center for Medical Device Evaluation (“CMDE”) of the National Medical Products Administration (“NMPA”) to renew its license for the T-SPOT.TB test every five years. The latest re-registration follows a significant review by the NMPA, and an overseas site inspection of the company’s Oxford, UK manufacturing facility. Since first receiving approval in 2010, and its first re-registration in 2014, the T-SPOT.TB test has been rapidly adopted in China and more than 6 million T-SPOT.TB tests have been administered in the country since 2010. The T-SPOT.TB test has a strong record of safety and efficacy in the Chinese market and is relied upon by a large number of leading hospitals in their management of TB. The company has been able to continue to supply the market throughout the last several months, through the Covid19 pandemic and whilst working to obtain re-registration.

“This is a significant achievement for the company, obtaining re-registration of our test for the first time using our own China and UK based regulatory team versus relying on a partner,” said Dr. Peter Wrighton-Smith, the Company’s Chief Executive Officer. He continued, “This completes the final step in our transition to a more direct commercial model in China and we look forward to driving strong growth in what is a significant untapped opportunity for the company.”

About Oxford Immunotec

Oxford Immunotec Global PLC is a global, high-growth diagnostics company. We bring energy and invention to a world in need of diagnostic truth. Our leading product, the T-SPOT.TB test, is used for diagnosing infection with Tuberculosis, the world’s largest cause of death from infectious disease. The T-SPOT.TB test has been approved for sale in over 60 countries, including the United States, where it has received pre-market approval from the Food and Drug Administration, Europe, where it has obtained a CE mark, as well as Japan and China. The Company is headquartered near Oxford, U.K. and in Marlborough, MA. Additional information can be found at www.oxfordimmunotec.com .

