Wichita, KS, April 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lice Clinics of America (LCA) – Wichita, part of the world’s largest network of professional urgent care head lice treatment centers, announced they are launching a program in collaboration with the national office, titled ‘Heroes on the Frontlines’, in response to the novel coronavirus, COVID-19. The program will focus on healthcare workers, first responders, and other ‘frontline’ workers and their families, but also includes special support for all families in the Vernon Hills and Spring Grove areas.

As part of this program, all healthcare and first responder employees and their families across the country will be able to get FREE telemedicine support and a FREE topical product Quick Care Kit for head lice from Lice Clinics of America.

“Our community is incredibly grateful to our Front Line Heroes for all they are doing to provide much-needed services. We believe it is important to show our support through whatever action each of us is able to do. We believe putting our resources to work where they’re needed is how we can add the most value,” said Lee Rogers, owner of LCA – Wichita. “Head lice can be incredibly annoying and frustrating and they don’t care if there’s a worldwide pandemic. By providing free lice care and other expert resources for the people on the frontlines of this crisis, they will be better prepared to help their kids and families at home.”

LCA – Wichita will offer: free telehealth support and education from our clinicians; free do-it-yourself Quick Care Kits; and special savings on all LCA products/services for all families in America.

The secret to LCA’s success is its revolutionary technology, the AirAllé, an FDA-cleared medical device proven to kill hatched lice and more than 99 percent of eggs in a single hour-long treatment using heated air.

One in four children under 13 years of age get head lice, and that number is growing as traditional over-the-counter lice treatments are increasingly ineffective. A 2016 study published in the Journal of Medical Entomology found that 98 percent of lice in the United States are now resistant to the pesticides these products use. The immune lice are often referred to as “super lice,” and families often fail multiple times to eliminate head lice on their own.

About Lice Clinics of America

With 330 clinics worldwide in 36 countries, Lice Clinics of America (www.LiceClinicsOfAmerica.com) is the largest network of professional head lice treatment centers in the world. Its patented heated-air device, AirAllé, has effectively performed nearly 650,000 head lice treatments. Lice Clinics of America and AirAllé (www.airalle.com) are brands owned by Larada Sciences, Inc., which is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

Lice Clinics of America – Wichita is located at 2552 N Maize Court Suite 500, Wichita, KS 67205. Open seven days a week by appointment. Call 316-448-3880 or visit www.liceclinicswichita.com for more information or to schedule an appointment.

