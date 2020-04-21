LOS ANGELES, CA, April 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE ‒ HQ Global Education, Inc. (OTC: HQGE) and its operating subsidiary 1oneninety5 have released the names and credentials of the first four new members of 1oneninety5’s executive management team.

Upon making the announcement, Leah Daniels-Butler, President of HQGE and 1oneninety5, stated, “I could not be more pleased that this ‘Hollywood Dream Team’ of four highly experienced and well-respected industry professionals have chosen to come aboard and help lead 1oneninety5 to becoming what we believe will be the finest and most successful new minority-owned entertainment company in the industry. We welcome these four as core leaders of our team, and we expect to be adding additional members very soon, as well.”

The newly appointed slate includes:

Keith Price, Chief Financial Officer, spent more than 10 years as a Wall Street executive running multi-billion-dollar businesses for some of the world's top investment banks, including Citigroup, BNP Paribas, KPW Partners and Barclays Capital. He then founded his own asset management and consulting agency in Los Angeles, and recently partnered with veteran film industry executive Krysanne Katsoolis to launch Viewpark, which will finance, package and release high-end film and TV content. Mr. Price currently sits on the Boards of Directors of several companies and is active in numerous charitable organizations.

Henry Butler, Chief Operating Officer, has over twenty years in the entertainment industry, where he has worked alongside lucrative brands such as: PEPSI, PlayStation, Tommy Hilfiger, and Red Bull. As the VP of A&R of Loud Records, Mr. Butler helped develop the careers of notable artists such as Xhibit and Wu Tang Clan. From promoting tours to producing the famed music conference, “How Can I Be Down”, Mr. Butler has continued to use his visionary leadership skills to motivate his colleagues and co-workers. He has recently produced three films, “Til Death” (short-2019), “Exodus of the Prodigal Son” (2020), and “Survival” (2020, in post-production), which he co-produced with his wife, Leah Daniels-Butler.

Benny “Boom” Douglas, Senior Executive VP, has heavily influenced the visual landscape of popular music since 2000, and is considered to be an icon of the genre. In 2009 he successfully transitioned into the film industry with the box office hit “Next Day Air.” Since then, Mr. Douglas has produced 16 film and TV productions and has helmed projects for billion-dollar companies including Fox’s “Empire” and Lionsgate’s “All Eyez On Me. Mr. Douglas recently founded GroundwurkStudios, a content production company based in Los Angeles.

Leslie Small, Executive Vice President, is a director and producer best known for “Hair Show” (2004), “Tara” (2001) and “Mo Funny, Mo Laughs” (2018). He has an illustrious Hollywood career spanning twenty years of success in which he has amassed 48 Director credits and 16 Producer credits, and has worked with A-list actors and celebrities including Cedric the Entertainer, Kevin Hart, Steve Harvey, Shaquille O’Neal, and Mo ‘Nique, to name a few. Mr. Small has also earned industry credits as an actor, a writer, and an editor.

Dani Gallardo, CEO of HQGE, commented, “Our 1oneninety5 subsidiary is moving very quickly to establish itself as a rising force in the industry. With this initial team in place, our first film nearing release, and numerous additional projects in the works, we are looking forward to a very bright future. We expect things to begin to happen quickly now, so once again, we encourage all our shareholders and friends of our company to stay tuned for future announcements and to follow us on our company Twitter account at @hqge8.”

ABOUT HQ GLOBAL EDUCATION, INC. and 1ONENINETY5, LLC

1oneninety5, LLC, a fully owned subsidiary of HQ Global Education, Inc., is a full-service film and TV production company and content aggregator with more than twenty years’ experience working with films of all budgets and sizes. 1oneninety5’s talented team of producers brings a unique perspective to the film and television markets covering a wide range of projects, including those with a special focus on human relationships, diversity and overcoming the obstacles to effective communication and understanding. 1oneninety5 offers a wide array of resources that allows the company to provide complete services and assistance at every phase of script development, from concept, writing and editing through casting, filming and the delivery of finished concept.

For additional information visit https://hqgeinc.com and/or http://1oneninety5.com.

