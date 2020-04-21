West Des Moines, IA, April 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GuideOne National today announced the expansion of its Specialty lines with the addition of Construction Casualty insurance. The company will provide customized insurance products to the construction industry through its exclusive wholesale distribution partner, RT Specialty.

Responsible for growing and managing this product for GuideOne National is Derek Schiavone, Head of Construction Casualty. He recently joined the company and brings more than 15 years of experience underwriting construction risks, including General Liability and Excess Liability for project (OCIP & CCIP) and practice policy programs.

GuideOne National’s Senior Vice President of Specialty, Mark Groenheide says, “Since last fall, we have made a significant investment in top underwriting talent to support our underwriting initiatives for infrastructure, construction and energy.” He continues, “I am thrilled that Derek has joined us to lead our efforts in the construction space. He is a well-known, best-in-class underwriter whose role is integral as we continue to build out this sector. Together with our head of risk engineering, Nadir Durrani, they will work collaboratively to understand the operational needs and risks unique to our clients and provide appropriate risk mitigation at the jobsite, along with the services of our sister company GC3.”

Schiavone says, “Through this multi-department approach and working with GC3, we will deliver cutting-edge specialized products for the construction sector. Current domestic capacity allows us to play a key role in the vital and important construction markets in the United States.”

“Working exclusively with RT Specialty gives us unique opportunities to expand the solutions available in the construction casualty insurance industry. We’re fortunate to have established a relationship with them and look forward to furthering it,” he adds.

Erik Davis, Managing Director, RT Specialty Construction Specialty Practice, says of the opportunity, “RT Specialty is thrilled to have an exclusive relationship with GuideOne. Mark and Derek are proven insurance executives with robust experience and entrepreneurial mindsets. We plan on delivering unique, market-driven product through our collaboration to bring much needed capacity into the market during a very challenging time for our clients and insurers. We couldn’t be more pleased with this partnership and their recognizing RT Specialty as the dominant force in E&S construction casualty.”

GuideOne National is a specialty insurance subsidiary of GuideOne Mutual Insurance Company. Rated “A-“(Excellent) by industry analyst A.M. Best, GuideOne is licensed in all 50 states as an excess & surplus carrier. GuideOne’s corporate headquarters are located in West Des Moines, Iowa.

