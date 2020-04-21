TORONTO, April 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Guardian Capital LP, the manager of the Guardian Capital Funds, announced today changes to Guardian U.S. Equity Fund and Guardian Equity Income Fund.



Guardian U.S. Equity Fund – Portfolio Sub-Advisor Appointment

Guardian Capital LP is appointing Alta Capital Management, LLC (Alta) as portfolio sub-advisor for Guardian U.S. Equity Fund (the U.S. Equity Fund), effective immediately. Alta is an experienced US investment manager with an investment philosophy focused on quality growth. Founded in 1981 and headquartered in Salt Lake City, UT, Alta has assets under management of more than US$3 billion and offers US equity and balanced investment mandates to institutional investors and high net worth private clients. In connection with the appointment of Alta as sub-advisor, the U.S. Equity Fund is changing its investment strategies, as disclosed in the simplified prospectus. This change will provide an additional investment opportunity for clients within the Guardian Capital Funds.

Guardian Equity Income Fund – Name Change

Guardian Capital LP is changing the name of Guardian Equity Income Fund to Guardian Canadian Equity Income Fund, effective immediately, to better reflect the Fund’s investment focus. There are no changes to the investment objectives, strategies or management of the Fund associated with the name change.

Guardian Capital LP is the manager and portfolio manager of the Guardian Capital Funds. In addition to the Guardian Capital Funds, Guardian Capital LP manages portfolios for defined benefit and defined contribution pension plans, insurance companies, foundations, endowments and third-party mutual funds. It is part of the Guardian Capital Group, a diversified financial services company founded in 1962. For further information on Guardian Capital LP, please visit www.guardiancapital.com .

CONTACT INFORMATION

Guardian Capital LP

Matthew Turner

Telephone: +1-416-947-3708

Email: mturner@guardiancapital.com