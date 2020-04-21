Schaumburg, IL, April 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HEIDENHAIN is excited to bring to market its new Gen 3 version of its high-end TNC 640 control for machine manufacturers and end users looking for forward-thinking manufacturing capabilities. This control is useful for machines ranging from 3-axis milling to 5-axis simultaneous machining with milling, turning and grinding operations with up to 24 axes. It is scheduled to be displayed at IMTS 2020 trade show in Chicago (Sept. 14-19) in booth #135226.

With its new Gen 3 drives, HEIDENHAIN’s TNC 640 boasts powerful inverters and controller technology that are key components in the complete system of its control package. Now providing even higher spindle and axis dynamics during the manufacturing process, these drives also require less space in its electrical cabinet, and result in reduced storage, mounting costs and servicing time.

With Gen 3 drives serving as the new system foundation, new TNC 640 customers will benefit with high availability and surface quality with shortened machining times, as well as with any other upcoming path-breaking functions of HEIDENHAIN controls.

Some of the new feature highlights of this latest generation TNC 640 control include new jig grinding functions, Extended Workspace Compact, Optimized Contour Milling (OCM) within its “Dynamic Efficiency” package, as well as the ongoing option of a “Dynamic Precision” package. Also, HEIDENHAIN’s new StateMonitor 1.3 makes it very easy to remotely monitor efficiency improvements and ROI of these new CNC functions.

The TNC 640 - Gen 3 control highlighted functions include:

Functions for grinding operations – The TNC 640 now supports jig grinding and and dressing of grinding tools. In addition, it can superimpose the tool axis with an optional reciprocating stroke which is necessary for many grinding applications.

– The TNC 640 now supports jig grinding and and dressing of grinding tools. In addition, it can superimpose the tool axis with an optional reciprocating stroke which is necessary for many grinding applications. Extended Workspace Compact – The new 24-inch widescreen features a divided screen for two work areas, allowing users to display additional applications alongside the control screen. Now the integration of HTML5 applications as well as capabilities for displaying cameras in the work envelope have been added.

– The new 24-inch widescreen features a divided screen for two work areas, allowing users to display additional applications alongside the control screen. Now the integration of HTML5 applications as well as capabilities for displaying cameras in the work envelope have been added. OCM / ”Dynamic Efficiency” – The term “Dynamic Efficiency” encompasses HEIDENHAIN TNC package functions that result in significant improvements in heavy machining. The new Optimized Contour Milling (OCM) expands the proven trochoidal milling method in this package to include any pocket shape and island. It allows for the use of high cutting values without overloading the tool and can be programmed directly on the control. Compared with conventional machining, OCM allows workpieces to be manufactured at up to three times faster and with two-thirds reduction in tool wear.

– The term “Dynamic Efficiency” encompasses HEIDENHAIN TNC package functions that result in significant improvements in heavy machining. The new Optimized Contour Milling (OCM) expands the proven trochoidal milling method in this package to include any pocket shape and island. It allows for the use of high cutting values without overloading the tool and can be programmed directly on the control. Compared with conventional machining, OCM allows workpieces to be manufactured at up to three times faster and with two-thirds reduction in tool wear. “Dynamic Precision” – The term “Dynamic Precision” encompasses HEIDENHAIN TNC functions that significantly improve the contouring accuracy of machine tools, even at high feed rates and complex contour paths. This is available on Gen 3.

About HEIDENHAIN

DR. JOHANNES HEIDENHAIN GmbH, headquartered in Traunreut, Germany, develops and supports motion control feedback solutions for the machine tool, semiconductor, electronics assembly and test, metrology, automation, medical, energy, biotechnology and other global markets. HEIDENHAIN employs approximately 6,000 people worldwide in its core business activities. The North American subsidiary is HEIDENHAIN CORPORATION, headquartered in Schaumburg, IL, and San Jose, CA, and has been serving the U.S. industry for over 50 years. Here nine company brands are represented. More information at: www.heidenhain.us/about-us

Image Available at: https://www.heidenhain.us/wp-content/uploads/TNC-640-Gen-3.jpg

