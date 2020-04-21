LOS ANGELES, April 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cinedigm (NASDAQ: CIDM) today announced several key growth milestones for its fast-growing group of advertising-based digital networks.
In March 2020, Cinedigm’s footprint reached approximately 9.4 million monthly active ad-supported viewers across Cinedigm’s digital networks distributed via linear Free Ad-supported TV (FAST) and Advertising Video on Demand (AVOD), up more than 108% from the 4.5 million viewers reported in October, 2019.
Key Milestones and Facts*:
*All figures based on Jan-March 2020 performance data.
** YoY comparisons are between March 2019 and March 2020
“Our strategic focus on linear and scale AVOD channel deployment continues to pay off with rapid growth of our user footprint,” says Erick Opeka, President of Cinedigm Digital Networks. “Despite the challenges facing America and the advertising industry in whole, our focus on building a strong base of addressable, connected TV users and an emphasis on premium film and TV content has us well-positioned in the most defensible sector in the advertising industry. We are enthusiastically redoubling our efforts to sever a great experience to cord-cutting and value-seeking consumers over the next several quarters as we emerge as a leader in OTT channel operation and management.”
Updates on Recent and Upcoming Key OTT Initiatives:
