DALLAS, April 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today Spend Matters®, a research-based digital social media and blog site dedicated to examining a range of procurement and supply chain issues, released its annual 50 Providers to Know and 50 Providers to Watch lists. Yooz North America, a leading cloud AP automation solution provider, appears on the 50 Providers to Watch list for the fourth consecutive year.

Honorees are determined by the entire Spend Matters analyst team to represent the best of the commercial providers and exciting innovators that serve mid-market and enterprise-level procurement organizations. The 50 to Watch list contains solution providers of which practitioners ought to be aware.

Laurent Charpentier, Yooz COO and chief innovation officer, comments, “The Spend Matters sites, Almanac, and SolutionMap are influential tools in the procurement sector, and we are proud to once again be recognized on this list by such a prestigious group of analysts.”

This is the fifth recognition for innovations in finance, technology, and cloud solutions in 2020 to date for Yooz. The company was recently named on the Top 10 Accounting Solutions Providers list by CFO Tech Outlook and received the FinTech Breakthrough Award for Best Procure-to-Pay Software, both for the third consecutive year. Yooz also received the Rising Star in Accounts Payable Software award in the FeaturedCustomers Winter 2020 Accounts Payable Software report . And the U.K.-based Acquisition International Magazine announced Yooz as a winner of its 2020 Global Excellence Awards.

“In our ongoing commitment to innovations in cloud AP automation technology, we continue to invest in R&D with new enhancements in development for 2020 that will impact the areas of auditing and compliance, fraud detection, and adding intelligence to the processing and routing of other types of documents outside of invoices,” Charpentier concludes.

About Yooz

Yooz provides the smartest, most powerful and easiest-to-use cloud-based Purchase-to-Pay (P2P) automation solution. It delivers unmatched savings, speed and security with affordable zero-risk subscriptions to more than 3,000 customers and 200,000 users worldwide. Yooz’s unique solution leverages advanced technologies powered by AI to deliver an amazing level of automation. Additionally, Yooz integrates seamlessly with more than 200 financial systems, exceeding any other solution on the market.

Yooz North America is headquartered in the Dallas, Texas metropolitan area with global offices in Europe. For more information on the multiple award-winning Yooz invoice and payment processing solution, visit www.GetYooz.com .

About Spend Matters

Azul Partners , the parent company of Spend Matters (US), was founded in January 2004 and is headquartered in Chicago. The blog Spend Matters launched in November 2004, making it the first blog and social media site in the procurement and supply chain sector. The venture has grown into a global content community dedicated to examining a range of procurement and supply chain issues. The Almanac is a vendor intelligence directory for modern procurement covering more than 25 categories and serves as a resource for anyone interested in an unbiased view of the procurement service provider landscape.

Today, the organization publishes more research than all of the traditional industry analyst firms combined. For more information about Spend Matters, the Almanac, and the SolutionMap, visit www.spendmatters.com .

