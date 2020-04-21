Duluth, GA, April 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ChildCare Education Institute® (CCEI), an online child care training provider dedicated exclusively to the early care and education workforce, is proud to introduce GUI106: Foundations of Positive Guidance as a new course to the online child care training course catalog.

Researchers have been recommending a positive approach to child guidance for nearly 100 years. Positive discipline is a fairly well-known philosophy of parenting and teaching that dates back to the 1920s and the work of Austrian educators Alfred Adler and Rudolf Dreikurs. Since the 1980s, the phrase has gained more prominence thanks to the Positive Discipline book series by Jane Nelsen, ED.D. Within the field of ECE, it is common to see the word discipline replaced with guidance. This change in language highlights the role of the teacher as a guide; as a person who is available to help children navigate social situations, express big emotions, and learn self-regulation skills.

Positive guidance is an approach to working with children that considers the physical environment, the emotional environment, children’s development, adult expectations, and the learning opportunities that exist within every interaction. Positive guidance is more than just using positive language, although that is part of it. Strategies exist to address challenging behaviors as they occur, as well as ways to prevent behaviors from occurring in the first place.

This is an introductory course to positive guidance, a philosophy and strategy for guiding children's behaviors and learning experiences. The course will explore the elements of child development that influence positive guidance strategies and some basic implementation practices for use in the child care setting. The course will also discuss the importance of working with families to establish consistent positive guidance practices at school and at home.

“Positive guidance is a way of interacting with children that teaches them the skills they need to be successful members of the community,” says Maria C. Taylor, President and CEO of CCEI. “As with any set of skills, the development of social and emotional skills is complex and takes time and practice to master.”

GUI106: Foundations of Positive Guidance is a two-hour, beginner-level course and grants 0.2 IACET CEU upon successful completion. The course is also offered in Spanish as ESP_GUI106. Current CCEI users with active, unlimited annual subscriptions can register for professional development courses at no additional cost when logged in to their CCEI account. Users without subscriptions can purchase child care training courses as block hours through CCEI online enrollment.

