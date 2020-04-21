For Immediate Release 21 April 2020

WISDOMTREE ISSUER PUBLIC LIMITED COMPANY

(the Company)

Announcement of Results of EGM

ICAV Conversion and Transition to ICSD Model

The purpose of this announcement is to inform you that all resolutions detailed in Appendix I of the circular and notice of extraordinary general meeting (EGM) dated 23 March 2020, were passed by the shareholders at an EGM of the Company held on 20 April at 9:00 am (Irish time) at the offices of A&L Goodbody, International Financial Services Centre, North Wall Quay, Dublin 1.

It is therefore intended that:

the Company will convert from a public limited company to an Irish collective asset-management vehicle on or around 6 May 2020; and

the settlement of trading in the shares of the Company will migrate to the International Central Securities Depositary structure on or around 7 August 2020.

Should you have any questions in relation to the above, please do not hesitate to contact WisdomTree UK Limited at infoeu@wisdomtree.com.

We thank you for your continuing support of the Company.

Yours faithfully



Bryan Governey

______________________________

Director

For and on behalf of

WisdomTree Issuer Public Limited Company