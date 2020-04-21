For Immediate Release 21 April 2020
WISDOMTREE ISSUER PUBLIC LIMITED COMPANY
(the Company)
Announcement of Results of EGM
ICAV Conversion and Transition to ICSD Model
The purpose of this announcement is to inform you that all resolutions detailed in Appendix I of the circular and notice of extraordinary general meeting (EGM) dated 23 March 2020, were passed by the shareholders at an EGM of the Company held on 20 April at 9:00 am (Irish time) at the offices of A&L Goodbody, International Financial Services Centre, North Wall Quay, Dublin 1.
It is therefore intended that:
Should you have any questions in relation to the above, please do not hesitate to contact WisdomTree UK Limited at infoeu@wisdomtree.com.
We thank you for your continuing support of the Company.
Yours faithfully
Bryan Governey
______________________________
Director
For and on behalf of
WisdomTree Issuer Public Limited Company
WisdomTree Issuer PLC
London, UNITED KINGDOM