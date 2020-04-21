Stockholm April 21, 2020

Kvalitena AB (publ) has divested it’s 49 % holding in Sterner Stenhus Fastigheter AB to Sterner Stenhus Förvaltning AB for SEK 198,5 m. Prior to the divestment, Kvalitena received a shareholder’s dividend of SEK 171,5 m. SEK 158 m of the purchase price was financed by promissory notes and Kvalitena retains an interest in future building rights.

In connection with the divestment Kvalitena has entered into an agreement to purchase the property Skövde Vidar 1 through an acquisition of the company Sterner Skövde V 1 AB. The property Skövde Vidare 1 is located in the center of Skövde and consists of approx. 9 088 sqm lettable area. Seller is Sterner Stenhus Fastigheter AB. Closing is expected to take place in June 2020.

Kvalitena will use the proceeds from the transactions to capitalise on opportunities arising in current market conditions as well as to repay debt.

For further information please contact:

Seth Lieberman, Executive Chairman of the Board, seth.lieberman@kvalitena.se , +46 (0) 8 121 317 00 or Jonas Vestin, Interim CEO, jonas.vestin@kvalitena.se , +46 (0) 8 121 317 00

This is information that Kvalitena AB (publ) is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for through the agency of the contact person, on April 21, 2020 at 17.30 CEST.

