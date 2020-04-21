As stated in paragraph 6 in General Terms of Auction for Treasury bonds, the Government Debt Management offered the equivalent of 10% of the nominal value sold in the auction 17. April, at the price of accepted bids.

Series RIKB 21 0805 ISIN IS0000031482 Additional issuance (nominal) 445,000,000 Settlement date 04/22/2020 Total outstanding (nominal) 44,334,000,000