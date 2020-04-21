As stated in paragraph 6 in General Terms of Auction for Treasury bonds, the Government Debt Management offered the equivalent of 10% of the nominal value sold in the auction 17. April, at the price of accepted bids.

SeriesRIKB 21 0805
ISINIS0000031482
Additional issuance (nominal)445,000,000
Settlement date04/22/2020
Total outstanding (nominal)44,334,000,000