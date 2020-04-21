Oslo, 21 April 2020

Adevinta will implement minor changes in the financial reporting structure as of Q1 2020.

The changes are made to fully align Global Markets segment reporting with Management reporting. Additionally, the change creates full consistency across segments when it comes to how Joint Ventures are presented.

A presentation which provides detailed information on the new reporting structure follows enclosed. Additionally, a PDF with quarterly restated figures from Q1 2018 to Q4 2019 is enclosed. A spreadsheet file with the same tables can be downloaded at www.adevinta.com/ir .

Contact information:

Marie de Scorbiac

Head of Investor Relations

+33 6 14 65 77 40

ir@adevinta.com

***

About Adevinta ASA

Adevinta is a global online classifieds company with generalist, real estate, cars, jobs and other internet marketplaces in 16 countries, connecting buyers seeking goods or services with a large base of sellers. Its portfolio spans 36 digital products and websites, attracting 1.5 billion average monthly visits. Leading brands include top-ranked leboncoin in France, InfoJobs and Milanuncios in Spain, and 50% of fast-growing OLX Brazil. Adevinta was spun off from Schibsted ASA and publicly listed as an independent company in Oslo, Norway in 2019. The Adevinta is majority owned by Schibsted ASA.

***

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act

