Press release

Paris La Défense, 21 April 2020

Convening of the General Meeting of 29 May 2020 “behind closed doors”

In view of the extension of the confinement measures put in place by the French government to stem the Covid-19 epidemic, Albioma's Board of Directors took the decision, on 17 April 2020, to convene the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders behind closed doors, on 29 May 2020 at 3 p.m., in accordance with Order No. 2020-321 of 25 March 2020.

Under these conditions, Albioma would like draw the attention of its shareholders to the following points.

No shareholder may physically attend the General Meeting.

Albioma invites its shareholders to use all the remote voting systems prior to the General Meeting to cast their votes (vote by correspondence, proxy to the Chairman or specific proxy, by post or via the electronic voting platform Votaccess). Requests for an admission card may not be taken into account, and the shareholders concerned will be asked to amend their voting instructions.

In view of the significant postal delays, shareholders who have not received their voting form before the deadline for participating in the General Meeting must visit the Company’s website (www.albioma.com) to download a voting form and return it by post together with the usual supporting documents.

Shareholders may, under the usual conditions, prior to the General Meeting, formulate written questions to the Board of Directors and exercise their right to request the inclusion of new items on the agenda or formulate amendments to resolutions submitted to the General Meeting by the Board of Directors. This last option will not be possible during the meeting.

Albioma provides shareholders with a dedicated email address (info.AG@albioma.com) enabling them to ask any useful questions, whether they are technical questions relating to attendance at the General Meeting or questions addressed to General Management or the Board of Directors, which would normally have been raised during the meeting.

The General Meeting will be broadcast on the Company’s website in accordance with the terms and conditions that will be specified in the coming weeks.

Next on the agenda: revenue for the first quarter of 2020 on 27 April 2020 (after trading).

Attachment