Press release
Paris La Défense, 21 April 2020
Convening of the General Meeting of 29 May 2020 “behind closed doors”
In view of the extension of the confinement measures put in place by the French government to stem the Covid-19 epidemic, Albioma's Board of Directors took the decision, on 17 April 2020, to convene the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders behind closed doors, on 29 May 2020 at 3 p.m., in accordance with Order No. 2020-321 of 25 March 2020.
Under these conditions, Albioma would like draw the attention of its shareholders to the following points.
Next on the agenda: revenue for the first quarter of 2020 on 27 April 2020 (after trading).
