Las Vegas, Nevada, April 21, 2020 -- Cytta Corp ( OTCPINK: CYCA) Cytta has completed years of development, beta testing and product refinement and is now fully commercializing its two core technology platforms SUPR Stream Compression (SUPR) and Incident Global Area Network (IGAN). SUPR Stream is an industry leading video compression streaming system designed for real-time, low-bandwidth extreme resolution needs (HD, 4K, 8K+) operating in SWaP (Size, Weight & Power) constrained operating environments. The IGAN Matrix seamlessly streams, stores and transfers all relevant video and audio during emergency situations. This creates real-time interconnected situational awareness for police, firefighters, first responders and their command centers across the United States.



The Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic has shown the world the criticality of distributed communicationLas Vegas , April 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- s platforms for sustained business continuity and disaster preparedness for organizations, both public and private. Organizations of all sizes and across all sectors have been forced to move to an online, remote collaboration and communication model. Cytta’s technologies provide a critical enabler in the video streaming ecosystem. For first responder forces throughout the world, video communication has become an increasingly important dimension to daily work. Cytta’s goal is to provide critical technology enablement across both public and private sectors allowing for a more optimal and superior streaming experience.

This launch is supported by the company’s updated web site www.cytta.com and growing marketing and product support teams.

CEO of Cytta Corp, Gary Campbell, had this to say. “Cisco reports that 82% of internet traffic will be video by 2022. Technology adoption and innovation is moving at speeds we’ve never seen before. As communities, workforces, and the broader global community move to an ever increasing distributed, mobile environment, streaming technology will be at the leading edge of technology and advancement empowering and unlocking exciting new use cases. We are thrilled to be a part of this next phase of innovation.”

About Us

Cytta Corp ( OTCPINK: CYCA ) brings technology from military to enterprise. Our proprietary SUPR Stream technology has been designed specifically for streaming, storing and disseminating HD, 4K and higher resolution video. The IGAN Matrix seamlessly streams, stores and transfers all relevant video and audio during emergency situations. This creates real-time interconnected situational awareness for police, firefighters, first responders and their command centers. Cytta Corp’s products work in size, weight, and power-constrained (SWaP) operating environments and evolved through use in the military, meeting the need to stream multiple HD, 4K and 4K+ video feeds with ultra-low latency, bandwidth, and power consumption and disseminate through a command center to multiple parties. Cytta is taking this streaming, storage and transfer technology to enterprises that would like to stream and disseminate more high-quality videos with fewer resources. Cytta manufacturers all their products in the USA and is in compliance with recent DOD ‘Blacklist Clause’ pronouncements. For more information, please visit www.Cytta.com.

