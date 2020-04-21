New York, April 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global ICU Beds Market is forecasted to reach USD 4.76 Billion by 2027. The global ICU Beds market is currently observing a tremendous pace owing to the growing prevalence of the intensive care units in various healthcare verticals due to rising critical diseases, geriatric patients, pediatric deformity, chronic diseases, and epidemic novel diseases, ICU beds are predominantly being in demand. Specialization in design and advanced technological functions make it disparate from the ordinary hospital beds. Technological breakthroughs such as smart bed systems, remote or centralized control systems, multiple functions customizations for enhanced comfort, protective railing & barrier for fall protection, advanced monitoring sensors for health tracking, and many other futuristic solutions are some of flagship offerings provided by the key players that keep the ICU beds market highly competitive and open up many profitable opportunities for capital investment.



Agronomic designs that gets the job done fairly and can be easily manufactured in a fraction of stipulated time while on priority and intensively increase the volume of the delivery in the epidemic situation is the current propensity of the ICU bed market. For instance, In April 2020, Stryker Corporation, headquartered in Michigan, United States, a leader in medical technology equipment & machineries, announced its New Emergency Relief Bed line-ups to meet the exceeding demand of critical care & isolation beds due to the COVID-19 epidemic. Stryker designed these beds with the simplest mechanism though capable of catering specialty patients. The main focal point of this innovation is that the company could manufacture as many as 10,000 beds per week to meet the high volume needs.

The COVID-19 Impact:The COVID-19 global pandemic has created an endless requirement of the intensive care units in many developed and developing countries around the world. Even the top tier countries in healthcare facilities have observed shortage in the critical care units due to a record number of severe patients of coronavirus. Many countries have extensively invested in the healthcare facilities that preponderantly include ICU beds. Many manufacturing companies have also heightened their production capacity in order to meet huge demands from their customers.

However, due to the coronavirus preventive lockdown situation, the manufacturing and the supply chains of ICU beds have been critically affected. The scarcity of a sufficient amount of raw materials and laborers is likely to scale down and impact the desired production flow. Although, during the third quarter of the current fiscal year, the production of the ICU beds is likely to observe a record peak to accumulate the target number of required order for delivery.

Further key findings from the report suggest

In March 2020, Hill-Rom, Inc. extensively increased its production facilities for critical care units. Amid COVID-19 pandemic, special actions by the company have been initiated to ramp up the production in order to ensure that the company could supply enough amount of hospital beds to its customers worldwide. Apart from other critical care products, the production of smart beds by the company, namely Progressa, Centrella, Hillrom, and Accella, among others will be doubled.

Get To Sleep Easy, Hoana Medical Inc., are a few names of the potential start-ups. The Sydney start-up Get To Sleep Easy showcased its Smart Inclining Bed solution, which can be placed onto any regular bed and would convert into a hospital style critical care bed with a fraction of price. Smart sensors are to be installed underneath the bed to map a patient’s movement and create an alert if the patient has fallen from the bed or stopped breathing.

New manufacturers are expected to enter the market who are likely to come up with new solutions in the smart ICU bed systems. Apart from centralized remote control solutions, smart ICU bed solutions will bring in many technological breakthroughs that would unveil newer possibilities of health-tracking facilities embedded right in the beds. However, a massive inclination is being imposed on the technologies that can remarkably increase the production volume of the ICU beds in order to meet the excessive requirement of the same in this global COVID-19 pandemic situation.

In March 2019, a renowned American healthcare bed manufacturer, Hill-Rom, Inc. announced its deal to acquire Voalte, a Florida, United States-based mobile healthcare communications developer. The companies together would be able to allow their customers with a single integrated solution that could deliver actionable insights from smart hospital beds.

Key participants include Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc., Malvestio S.P.A., Carevel Medical Systems Private Limited, Stryker Corporation, Invacare Corporation, Linet Group SE, Stiegelmeyer-Group, Medtronic PLC, Meditech (India) PVT. LTD, and Medline Industries, Inc., among others.

For the purpose of this study, Reports and Data have segmented the ICU Beds Market on the basis of technology, control panel, materials used, components, ICU type, end-use verticals, and region:

Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019-2027)

Electric or Motorized

Semi-Electric or Hybrid

Mechanical or Manual

Control Panel Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019-2027)

Remote

Touch

Switch

Revolving Gear

Materials Used Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019-2027)

Stainless Steel

Aluminum

Copper

Alloy With Powder Coated

ABS

Others

Components Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019-2027)

Up to Three Functions

Up to Five Functions

Up to Seven Functions & Above

CPR Functions

Castors

Head & Foot Board

Side Railing

Monitors

Cameras

Sensors

Others

ICU Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019-2027)

Traditional Medical ICU (TMICU) General Surgical

Cardiac Care Unit (CCU)

Neonatal ICU (NICU)

Pediatric ICU (PICU)

Trauma ICU (TICU)

Psychiatric ICU (PICU)

Post-Anesthesia CU (PACU)

High-Dependency Unit (HDU)

Mobile ICU (MICU)

End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019-2027)

General & Acute Care Hospitals District State Urban Rural

Multi-Specialty Hospitals Pediatric Cardiac Cancer Rehabilitation Psychiatric Others

Specialized Hospitals Pediatric Cardiac Cancer Rehabilitation Psychiatric Others

Ambulatory Surgery Centres (ASC)

Others

Regional Outlook (Volume, Million Units; 2019-2027 and Revenue, USD Million; 2019-2027)

North America The U.S. Canada

Europe Germany France The U.K. Spain Italy Rest of the Europe

Asia Pacific China India Japan Rest of Asia-Pacific

Middle East and Africa

Latin America Brazil



