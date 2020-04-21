New York, April 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global ICU Beds Market is forecasted to reach USD 4.76 Billion by 2027. The global ICU Beds market is currently observing a tremendous pace owing to the growing prevalence of the intensive care units in various healthcare verticals due to rising critical diseases, geriatric patients, pediatric deformity, chronic diseases, and epidemic novel diseases, ICU beds are predominantly being in demand. Specialization in design and advanced technological functions make it disparate from the ordinary hospital beds. Technological breakthroughs such as smart bed systems, remote or centralized control systems, multiple functions customizations for enhanced comfort, protective railing & barrier for fall protection, advanced monitoring sensors for health tracking, and many other futuristic solutions are some of flagship offerings provided by the key players that keep the ICU beds market highly competitive and open up many profitable opportunities for capital investment.
Agronomic designs that gets the job done fairly and can be easily manufactured in a fraction of stipulated time while on priority and intensively increase the volume of the delivery in the epidemic situation is the current propensity of the ICU bed market. For instance, In April 2020, Stryker Corporation, headquartered in Michigan, United States, a leader in medical technology equipment & machineries, announced its New Emergency Relief Bed line-ups to meet the exceeding demand of critical care & isolation beds due to the COVID-19 epidemic. Stryker designed these beds with the simplest mechanism though capable of catering specialty patients. The main focal point of this innovation is that the company could manufacture as many as 10,000 beds per week to meet the high volume needs.
Get FREE Sample Copy with TOC of the Report to understand the structure of the complete report@ https://www.reportsanddata.com/sample-enquiry-form/2945
The COVID-19 Impact:The COVID-19 global pandemic has created an endless requirement of the intensive care units in many developed and developing countries around the world. Even the top tier countries in healthcare facilities have observed shortage in the critical care units due to a record number of severe patients of coronavirus. Many countries have extensively invested in the healthcare facilities that preponderantly include ICU beds. Many manufacturing companies have also heightened their production capacity in order to meet huge demands from their customers.
However, due to the coronavirus preventive lockdown situation, the manufacturing and the supply chains of ICU beds have been critically affected. The scarcity of a sufficient amount of raw materials and laborers is likely to scale down and impact the desired production flow. Although, during the third quarter of the current fiscal year, the production of the ICU beds is likely to observe a record peak to accumulate the target number of required order for delivery.
Further key findings from the report suggest
BUY NOW (Customized Report Delivered as per Your Specific Requirement)@ https://www.reportsanddata.com/checkout-form/2945
For the purpose of this study, Reports and Data have segmented the ICU Beds Market on the basis of technology, control panel, materials used, components, ICU type, end-use verticals, and region:
Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019-2027)
Control Panel Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019-2027)
Materials Used Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019-2027)
Components Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019-2027)
ICU Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019-2027)
End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019-2027)
To identify the key trends in the industry, click on the link below: https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/icu-beds-market
Regional Outlook (Volume, Million Units; 2019-2027 and Revenue, USD Million; 2019-2027)
Take a Look at our Related Reports:
Medical Robots Market: https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/medical-robots-market
Ventilator Market: https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/ventilator-market
Disposable Masks Market: https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/disposable-masks-market
About Reports and Data
Reports and Data is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target and analyze consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries and help client’s make a smarter business decision. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across a multiple industries including Healthcare, Technology, Chemicals, Power, and Energy. We consistently update our research offerings to ensure our clients are aware about the latest trends existent in the market. Reports and Data has a strong base of experienced analysts from varied areas of expertise.
Contact Us: John Watson Head of Business Development Reports And Data | Web: www.reportsanddata.com Direct Line: +1-212-710-1370 E-mail: sales@reportsanddata.com
Reports and Data
New York, New York, UNITED STATES
Contact Us: John Watson Head of Business Development Reports And Data | Web: www.reportsanddata.com Direct Line: +1-212-710-1370 E-mail: sales@reportsanddata.com
Reports and Data.jpeg-01LOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: