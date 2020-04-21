ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING APPROVES BOARD OF DIRECTORS' PROPOSALS
At the 52st Annual General Meeting of Sika AG on April 21, 2020, all proposals of the Board of Directors were approved.
The Annual General Meeting of Sika was held on April 21, 2020 in Baar. Based on the Ordinace of the Federal Council of March 13, 2020, it was not possible for shareholders to attend the Annual General Meeting in person. Instead, the shareholders could cast their vote through the independent proxy.
