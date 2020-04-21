ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING APPROVES BOARD OF DIRECTORS' PROPOSALS

At the 52st Annual General Meeting of Sika AG on April 21, 2020, all proposals of the Board of Directors were approved.

The Annual General Meeting of Sika was held on April 21, 2020 in Baar. Based on the Ordinace of the Federal Council of March 13, 2020, it was not possible for shareholders to attend the Annual General Meeting in person. Instead, the shareholders could cast their vote through the independent proxy.

The shareholders approved the annual financial statements and the consolidated financial statements for the business year 2019.

The shareholders voted in favor of the proposal of the Board of Directors to pay out a gross dividend of CHF 2.30 per share for the business year 2019.

The administrative bodies were granted discharge.

The shareholders re-elected all previous members of the Board of Directors as well as its Chairman Paul J. Hälg for another one-year term.

Daniel J. Sauter, Justin M. Howell and Thierry F. J. Vanlancker were elected to the Nomination and Compensation Committee.

The auditors, Ernst & Young AG, were re-elected.

Jost Windlin was re-elected as independent proxy.

In a non-binding consultative vote, the shareholders approved the compensation report for 2019.

Further, the shareholders approved the Board's and the Group Management's future compensation.

