Durham, NC, April 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DURHAM, NC – April 16, 2020 –GCFLearnFree continues to serve our global community by providing free classes on a variety of life and work skills. A 52.53% increase in the website’s usage since the start of COVID-19 reflects the public’s growing desire to improve their options and circumstances during this unprecedented time. GCFLearnFree’s commitment to education and easy-to-use website is meeting that desire on a daily basis.

GCFLearnFree lessons have been accessed by more than 200 million people in the last ten years via GCFLearnFree.org®, GCFAprendeLibre.org®, and GCFaprendeLivre.org®. These three sites each provide free education to help people gain new, useful skills on a variety of subjects. In 2019, the organization increased the breadth of their portfolio with the addition of new lessons in algebra, GED, SharePoint, Facebook for iPhone, online money tips, and many other topics as well. These additions combined with the ease of use website (no registration or login required and no advertisements allowed) contribute to its increased popularity and success. The most popular lessons accessed by users are often in Microsoft Office products like Excel and Word, as well as Facebook, Internet Safety, and Computer Basics.

"The goal of GCFLearnFree.org is to give people an opportunity to acquire the skills they need to be successful and independent individuals,” says Rev. Dennis McLain, president, Goodwill Community Foundation® (GCF). “Our world is currently changing at a rapid pace. Jobs may look different when this pandemic is over and we applaud those individuals who are investing the time to increase their knowledge and efficiency in key areas such as technology and work skills.”

The GCFLearnFree online learning tools are designed to help anyone with an Internet connection anywhere at any time gain the skills needed to improve their life at no cost. With options for continuing education credits (CEU), GCFLearnFree®, GCFAprendeLibre®, and GCFAprendeLivre® users are able to increase their chances of personal and professional successes.

“I am overwhelmed by the response to our offerings during the current crisis,” adds McLain. “These website analytics prove that people want to improve their lives by furthering their education. We as a foundation are honored to be able to create opportunities to help those around us and to provide futures rich with hope and knowledge.”

Goodwill Community Foundation® (GCF) funds each of the sites in conjunction with its mission to provide opportunities for a better life in eastern North Carolina, North America and the world. Currently, GCFLEarnFree.org has over 45 topics offering more than 230 classes. To learn more about the mission and support of GCF, please visit www.GCFGlobal.org.

About Goodwill Community Foundation (GCF®)

Goodwill Community Foundation (GCF®) continues to be a leader in an era of change by providing the training required for the emerging world where technology is integrated into everyday life. The mission of GCF® is to create and provide education, employment and life enrichment opportunities regionally, nationally and internationally for people who desire to improve the quality of their lives.

A Durham-based tax-exempt organization, GCF® provides employment, fresh produce and volunteer opportunities, family services for parents with children with disabilities and free accounting services to youth programs across eastern North Carolina. GCFLearnFree.org and GCFAprendeLibre.org have provided free lessons for people in North Carolina since 2010 to improve their technology, math, and English skills.

All GCF programs are funded through revenue generated from the value of donated items to 41 Goodwill Community Foundation stores throughout eastern North Carolina. GCF® employs more than 400 people who earn an average of $20 per hour with benefits at these stores. For more information on GCF®, visit http://www.GCFGlobal.org.

