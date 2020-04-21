Today, on the 21st of April 2020 at 11 am (EET), Coop Pank held an investor conference webinar, where the Chairman of the Board Margus Rink and Chief Financial Officer Kerli Lõhmus introduced the bank’s Q1 2020 unaudited financial results. Webinar was held in Estonian language.



Coop Pank would like to thank all participants. Webinar recording is available here.

Coop Pank’s report for unaudited results of Q1 2020 and the results presentation is available here.

Coop Pank, based on Estonian capital, is one of the five universal banks operating in Estonia. The number of clients using Coop Pank for their daily banking has reached 69,400. Coop Pank aims to put the synergy generated by the interaction of retail business and banking to good use and to bring everyday banking services closer to people’s homes. The strategic shareholder of the bank is the domestic retail chain Coop Eesti comprising 340 stores.