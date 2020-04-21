PALO ALTO, Calif., April 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FLG Partners, a leading CFO and CEO consulting practice and Board advisory services firm, serving over 500 companies from startups to Fortune 100, has announced the election of Laureen DeBuono as its new Managing Partner effective May 1, 2020, and FLG’s expanded Board advisory capabilities.



Ms. DeBuono, who joined FLG in 2011, is a highly seasoned CEO, COO, and CFO with over 35 years of extensive management experience in both public and private companies, as well as an active public company Board member and Audit Committee Chair. Her focus as Managing Partner will be to build on the growth and success of the firm, as well to assist with the expansion of the firm’s practice sectors, including advising clients on crisis management strategies including those associated with COVID-19, launching the firm’s CFO Leadership Series, and leading its Board advisory practice.

FLG’s Board advisory practice leverages the deep experience of many of its partners who have served on both public and public boards, as well as chaired Board committees. This experience can provide Boards of Directors with invaluable insights about the latest strategies for crisis management, stronger Board governance, M&A, and best practices. FLG’s partners are frequently sought out by CEOs and Board Chairs to advise them about key strategic decisions, and to advise Committee Chairs about Executive, Audit, and Compensation Committee priorities and areas of impact.

The firm’s offering of Board performance improvement initiatives includes:

Crisis management advice and counseling

Strategic advice and counseling

Board audits, evaluation of Board practice, including member composition and diversity, onboarding, mentoring of new members, and Board dynamics and conflict resolution

Assessment of Board objectives, governance structures and processes; counsel and research insights on best practices and their implementation

Recommendations to re-set Board expectations and practices to improve effectiveness, communication, and governance

Recommendations to improve Board succession planning and recruitment practices

Leadership audits and assessment of the C-Suite, as well as succession planning

Commenting on FLG’s expansion of its Board advisory practice, incoming Managing Partner Laureen DeBuono noted, “Our expanded capabilities around Board advisory consulting for Board chairs and directors continues FLG’s longstanding commitment to delivering superior value to our clients. Especially now, with crisis management at a critical need, we believe we offer exceptional advice and counseling in this area, as well as experienced-based advice and counseling to improve Board effectiveness, efficiency and impact.”

To learn more about FLG Partner's Board Advisory Practice, please visit www.flgpartners.com .

About FLG Partners



Founded in 2004, FLG Partners is the leader in CFO solutions and CEO and Board advisory services in Silicon Valley and the Western U.S. FLG delivers financial and operational leadership to companies ranging from startups to multi-billion-dollar public and private companies across multiple industry sectors from technology, SaaS, life sciences, to consumer products and manufacturing. FLG Partners' engagements span interim or permanent CFO and C-suite leadership roles, CFO consulting, board directorships and board advisory and performance consulting. With a cumulative total of over 750 years of CFO experience, FLG’s partners bring outstanding expertise, independence and objective leadership and industry best-practices to clients in business planning and execution; fundraising and financing; SEC reporting, tax and regulatory compliance; mergers, acquisitions and divestitures; and company turnarounds and restructurings. Over the course of their careers, FLG’s partners have completed approximately 250 M&A transactions, 100+ IPOs and secondary offerings, 100+ divestiture transactions and have raised $13 billion in equity and $12 billion in debt for their clients. In 2019, FLG’s partners participated in a number of high profile financings, M&A, and IPOs, including HotelTonight’s acquisition by Airbnb, and IPOs at Oyster Point Pharma, RAPT Therapeutics, Nitro Software and Cortexyzme.

