Today, Landsbankinn concluded a covered bond auction where two series were offered for sale.

In total, 31 bids were received in the auction for the total amount of ISK 6,220m.

A total of 15 bids for ISK 3,740m were received in the series LBANK CB 25 at 2.94%-3.00% yield. Bids in the amount of ISK 3,380m were accepted in the series at 2.99% yield. Following the tap issuance, the total amount issued in the series will be ISK 6,400m.

A total of 16 bids for ISK 2,480m were received in the series LBANK CBI 26 at 1.02%-1.10% yield. Bids in the amount of ISK 1,660m were accepted in the series at 1.07% yield. Following the tap issuance, the total amount issued in the series will be ISK 8,800m.

The bonds are scheduled to be admitted to trading on Nasdaq Iceland on 28 April 2020. Arion banki, Islandsbanki and Kvika act as market makers for covered bonds issued by Landsbankinn.