VANCOUVER, Wash., April 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Papa Murphy’s is teaming up with No Kid Hungry during this coronavirus pandemic to feed kids in need, particularly the many vulnerable children across the country that are losing the meals they depend on during school closures. Together—with No Kid Hungry and our generous guests—Papa Murphy’s aims to make a positive impact, one pizza at a time.



From April 20 to May 20, Papa Murphy’s will donate $1 for every Cheese or Pepperoni Mini Murph Make ’n’ Bake Pizza Kit sold online to the No Kid Hungry organization. Guests who choose to also have the option to donate in one of the three following ways:

Online through checkout

At the register

Via a secure link on the No Kid Hungry webpage: www.nokidhungry.org/papamurphys

The funds raised through Papa Murphy’s partnership with No Kid Hungry will go towards providing emergency grants immediately to help schools and community groups feed kids during the COVID-19 outbreak and beyond.

“Our hearts go out to every person impacted by the coronavirus crisis, and we are grateful for this opportunity to join No Kid Hungry’s efforts to provide relief to those in need,” Papa Murphy’s Senior Vice President of Marketing Kim McBee shared. “Simply ordering and enjoying a fresh and fun Mini Murph kit can make a significant difference for a child in need.”

During this unique time of stay-at-home and social distancing measures, Papa Murphy’s continues to focus on the highest level of service for guests and communities. Stores have made it easier than ever for guests to bake their favorite pizza at home and to contribute to the No Kid Hungry campaign. Guests can order online or through their favorite delivery app. At the store, “quick pick-up” racks are conveniently placed near the entrance, so guests can limit time inside. Where possible, curbside pick-up and drive-thru options are also offered, to allow guests to stay in their vehicles.

"We're proud and thankful to partner with Papa Murphy’s and greatly value their support of our mission that no child should ever go hungry," said Diana Hovey, Senior Vice President at Share Our Strength, the organization behind the No Kid Hungry campaign.

For more information and to find the Papa Murphy’s location nearest you, please visit papamurphys.com , or connect online at facebook.com/papamurphyspizza and twitter.com/papamurphys .

ABOUT PAPA MURPHY'S

Papa Murphy's Holdings, Inc. (“Papa Murphy’s” or the “Company”) is a franchisor and operator of the largest Take ‘n’ Bake pizza brand in the United States, selling hand-crafted, fresh pizzas for customers to bake at home. The Company was founded in 1981 and currently operates franchised and corporate-owned stores in the United States, Canada, and the United Arab Emirates. Papa Murphy's core purpose is to help anyone with an oven and 15 minutes serve a scratch-made meal. In addition to fresh pizzas, the Company offers hand-crafted salads, sides and desserts to complete the meal. Order online today at www.papamurphys.com for easy pick up everywhere, and find us on your favorite delivery apps in select markets.