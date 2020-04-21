In light of the global spread of Covid-19, Umicore’s priority is keeping its shareholders, employees and other stakeholders safe. To that end, following the entry into force of the Belgian Royal Decree no 4 of 9 April 2020 containing various provisions on company law in the framework of the fight against the Covid-19 pandemic, Umicore’s board of directors has decided to modify the participation modalities regarding the ordinary, special and extraordinary shareholders’ meetings to be held on Thursday 30 April 2020 (and, as the case may be, the extraordinary shareholders’ meeting to be held on 3 June 2020, should the attendance quorum not be met on 30 April 2020).

The new participation modalities are detailed in the updated convening notice available on our website .

The shareholders’ meetings will be held remotely, with no possibility for the shareholders to physically attend the meetings. However, the shareholders’ meetings will be broadcasted on a live webcast in a video and audio format, accessible to all shareholders on our website .Shareholders are invited to consult such webpage for information on how to attend the webcast.

The webcast will not allow for live interaction and/or voting. Shareholders are only entitled to exercise their voting rights remotely, prior to the shareholders’ meetings, by voting by correspondence or by giving a proxy to Umicore or to the Chairman of the Board (or its delegate), using the forms available on our website .

Any votes or abstentions expressed in validly completed proxies granted to a third party and which were sent before the date of this press release/announcement, will nevertheless be taken into account without the shareholder having to complete an additional form, it being understood that the proxy holder shall not be entitled to physically attend the meetings.

Shareholders who have not yet sent a voting form or a proxy by the date of this press release should only use the updated forms available on our website.

Shareholders remain entitled to submit questions relating to the items on the agenda, but only in writing, prior to the shareholders’ meetings, via ordinary postal mail or via e-mail. The questions will be answered orally during the shareholders’ meetings, which will be broadcasted during the live webcast.

The proxy or voting forms and the questions in writing must be received by Umicore by Sunday 26 April 2020 at the latest.





For more information

Investor Relations

Evelien Goovaerts +32 2 227 78 38 evelien.goovaerts@umicore.com

Eva Behaeghe +32 2 227 70 68 eva.behaeghe@umicore.com

Aurélie Bultynck +32 2 227 74 34 aurelie.bultynck@umicore.com

Media Relations

Marjolein Scheers +32 2 227 71 47 marjolein.scheers@umicore.com





Umicore profile

Umicore is a global materials technology and recycling group. It focuses on application areas where its expertise in materials science, chemistry and metallurgy makes a real difference. Its activities are organised in three business groups: Catalysis, Energy & Surface Technologies and Recycling. Each business group is divided into market-focused business units offering materials and solutions that are at the cutting edge of new technological developments and essential to everyday life.

Umicore generates the majority of its revenues and dedicates most of its R&D efforts to clean mobility materials and recycling. Umicore’s overriding goal of sustainable value creation is based on an ambition to develop, produce and recycle materials in a way that fulfils its mission: materials for a better life.

Umicore’s industrial and commercial operations as well as R&D activities are located across the world to best serve its global customer base. The Group generated in 2019 revenues (excluding metal) of € 3.4 billion (turnover of € 17.5 billion) and currently employs 11,152 people.