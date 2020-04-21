STAMFORD, Conn., April 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Experts from Information Services Group (ISG) (Nasdaq: III), a leading global technology research and advisory firm, will discuss how enterprises can build resiliency into their crisis plans and prepare for business recovery following the COVID-19 pandemic in the next ISG Smartalks™ webinar this Thursday.

During the live, hour-long session, “Resiliency and the Road to Recovery,” at 11 a.m., U.S. Eastern Time, April 23, Steven Hall, partner and president, ISG EMEA; Prashant Kelker, partner, ISG Digital Strategy and Solutions, and Stanton Jones, director and principal analyst, ISG Research, will discuss how enterprises can overcome short-term challenges, plan now for future resiliency and design a business plan to capitalize on the post-pandemic recovery.

The ISG experts will describe the three “horizons” enterprise leaders will need to navigate over the remainder of the pandemic, and will introduce a framework that projects the short-term impacts on profitability and liquidity by industry and forecasts which challenges each industry will need to overcome in the next 18 months.

“Every industry is feeling the impact of COVID-19 in different ways,” Hall said. “Some need to urgently reduce costs and inject cash, while others need to adjust to a remote workforce and dramatically scale up operations to meet demand. Regardless of their unique situation, every enterprise must recover and build resiliency into their operations.”

Over the coming quarters, enterprises must first resolve short-term challenges presented by the pandemic, such as the need to support remote customers and employees with technology and automation. The processes and technology businesses put in place now can be the basis for becoming a first-mover in recovery.

“Now is the time to be resilient and define a path to post-pandemic leadership,” Kelker said. “Our webinar will outline the steps enterprises should take to recover from the business impact of the crisis, resolve immediate challenges, and create a business operating model to capitalize on opportunities in the post-pandemic world.”

