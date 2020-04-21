IRVINE, Calif, April 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Everguard.ai, a developer of AI-based worker safety solutions, today announced that it has joined the Qualcomm® Smart Cities Accelerator Program from Qualcomm Technologies, Inc.

As part of the Qualcomm® Advantage Network, the Qualcomm Smart Cities Accelerator Program is designed to connect cities, municipalities, government agencies, and enterprises with an ecosystem of providers to help deliver greater efficiencies, cost savings, safety, and sustainability. With proven expertise in commercially deployed solutions, program members include hardware and software providers, cloud solution providers, system integrators, design and manufacturing companies, as well as those offering end-to-end smart city solutions.

"The Qualcomm Smart Cities Accelerator Program is a central hub for Smart Cities solution providers utilizing our cutting-edge technologies, and we are excited to collaborate with Everguard.ai as they work to enhance worker safety in construction, manufacturing, and a host of other industries" said Sanjeet Pandit, senior director, business development and head of Smart Cities, Qualcomm Technologies, Inc.

"Everguard.ai’s mission is to make the world’s industrial environments safer. We are thrilled to bring Sentri360 to the Qualcomm Advantage Network services portfolio,” said Sandeep Pandya, CEO of Everguard.ai. “Sentri360 is a transformative AI-based end-to-end solution that tackles the problem of workplace safety by continuously monitoring worker behavior while generating a more complete situational understanding of the worker’s environment. This complete understanding allows the Sentri360 system to intervene intelligently and help prevent accidents in real time.”

About Everguard.ai

Based in Irvine, California, Everguard.ai is driving a paradigm shift in worker safety from reactive to proactive. The company incorporates AI, computer vision, and Industrial IoT to provide a real-time platform to improve productivity while reducing workplace incidents. For more information visit https://everguard.ai.

