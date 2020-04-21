PRESS RELEASE

Paris, 21 April 2020

Availability or consultation of the information relating to the combined General Meeting of shareholders dated 19 May 2020

The combined General Meeting of shareholders will be held on 19 May 2020, at 4 p.m., at Tours Société Générale - 17 cours Valmy - La Défense 7 without shareholders or other authorized participants being physically present pursuant to article 4 of Ordinance No. 2020-321 of 25 March 2020 adapting the rules for meetings and deliberations of the shareholders’ meetings and governing bodies of listed legal entities due to the Covid-19 epidemic.

The notice of meeting and the convening notice relating to this Meeting were respectively published in the Bulletins des Annonces Légales Obligatoires (BALO) dated 18 March and 15 April 2020.

These notices, the convening brochure as well as the documents and information mentioned in Article R. 225-73-1 of the French Commercial Code intended to be submitted to the Meeting are now or will made available to the shareholders on Societe Generale’s website at the following address: http://www.societegenerale.com/en/about-us/governance/annual-general-meeting.

The documents to be made available to the shareholders as part of this Meeting may be consulted by the shareholders, in accordance with the conditions provided by the regulations in force, at the administrative office, 17 cours Valmy - 92972 Paris-La Défense (France) and/or by sending a request by regular mail and/or by email to the electronic address General.meeting@socgen.com. In the case of such request, it will be responded to them by email subject to the fact that they indicated in their request the electronic address email to which this communication can be achieved. Because of the disruptions resulting from COVID 19, the Company recommend to the shareholders to provide their email address, if any, so that the Company can send them the documents by email before the holding of the combined General Meeting.

Press contact:

Corentin Henry +33 (0)1 58 98 01 75 corentin.henry@socgen.com

International Retail Banking, Insurance and Financial Services to Corporates, with networks in Africa, Russia, Central and Eastern Europe and specialised businesses that are leaders in their markets;

