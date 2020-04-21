BEAVERTON, Ore., April 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cedar Hills Hospital today announced a collaboration with several community organizations in the local response to the COVID-19 pandemic. Cedar Hills Hospital, a behavioral health hospital in Beaverton, Oregon, is a community leader in addressing the mental health impacts of COVID-19 while also taking immediate precautions to ensure the health, safety and wellbeing of their staff and patients in their inpatient facility.



Following the Oregon Liquor Control Commission’s announcement that liquor sales are up 17 percent, Cedar Hills Hospital and other community organizations suggest a rise in sales may be due to rising rates of anxiety and stress following the COVID-19 outbreak. Oregon Integrated Health, a strong community partner of Cedar Hills Hospital, also reaffirmed their commitment to helping Oregonians impacted by the virus.

“We want to reaffirm our commitment to the physical and mental health wellbeing of our patients and the community by providing free primary care and supporting prevention, treatment, and recovery services, especially during the COVID-19 outbreak,” said Dr. Vanessa Esteves, Chief Medical Officer at Oregon Integrated Health. “Collaborating with organizations like Cedar Hills Hospital that are able to provide high quality treatment plays an essential role to keeping Oregonians healthy.”

Cedar Hills Hospital announced they will offer a free in-person or video-conference assessment, if you or a family member is feeling out of control or overwhelmed. They will continue their policy of admitting and treating any patient in crisis, regardless of insurance status or ability to pay. In addition, Oregon Integrated Health will offer free primary care and individual therapy to individuals as well as alternative therapies to those who have lost their work-related health insurance due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

Oregon Integrated Health also established a website that allows uninsured or underinsured Oregonians to search for free or low cost care: www.covidportland.com .

Following the outbreak of COVID-19, Cedar Hills Hospital undertook immediate efforts to avoid unnecessary panic or anxiety among patients and their families, while also implementing measures to protect them by following best practices and monitoring information provided by local and national government entities.

CEO of Cedar Hills Hospital, C. Lamar Frizzell, noted the precautions taken by the hospital in response to COVID-19: “Our priority is the health and safety of everyone at Cedar Hills, both staff and patients. We have implemented employee training on the importance of hand washing and sanitation, the practice of social distancing, and increased the frequency of the required cleaning and sanitization of our facility.”

Frizzell added: “We are proud to work with community partners like Oregon Integrated Health to ensure that everyone is able to receive both physical and mental health care.”

In accordance with CDC guidelines, as well as recommendations made by local authorities, Cedar Hills Hospital asks those in need of non-emergency behavioral healthcare, kindly contact the hospital rather than the local emergency department.

ABOUT CEDAR HILLS HOSPITAL

Cedar Hills Hospital is a 98-bed inpatient psychiatric and intensive substance use treatment hospital with extensive Outpatient Services using a TeleHealth model during the COVID-19 crisis. Our mission is to provide effective and compassionate mental health and substance use treatment. At the core of our approach is the understanding that each person that comes through our doors has a unique set of needs. We offer behavioral health treatment to those in need, without discrimination or judgment, in an effort to restore a meaningful quality of life. Cedar Hills Hospital is accredited by The Joint Commission and prides itself on upholding a standard of excellence that begins with our core values of dignity and respect. Our highest profile programs include our Military Program established in 2009 with longstanding partnerships with all branches of the U.S. military, the DOD/DHA, and the VA system; and our Women’s Program where we use a trauma-informed approach to treatment along with Dialectical Behavior Therapy. Outpatient psychiatric and substance use treatment services range from Partial Hospitalization to Intensive Outpatient (IOP) care to DUII services.

We are located in the Cedar Hills neighborhood in Portland, Oregon, and proudly serve the greater Pacific Northwest region. Our team of dedicated board-certified psychiatrists, addictionologists, internal medicine and family medicine physicians provides a continuum of care in inpatient, partial hospitalization, and intensive outpatient programs for mental health and substance abuse treatment for adults, 18 and older. If you or a loved one needs crisis stabilization for mental health or substance use issues, call for a free assessment 24/7 at 503.944.5000. For more information, please visit www.cedarhillshospital.com.

ABOUT OREGON INTEGRATED HEALTH

Oregon Integrated Health (OIH) was established in 2011. We created our clinics with the mission to improve population health, enhance patient experience of care and reduce the rate and cost of care.

OIH is a Tier 4 Patient Centered Primary Care Home with the intention and commitment of leadership to provide an innovative system of medical care.

We have a dedicated CareTeam and Medical Support staff to identify resources that are essential to improve a person’s health and well-being. Our clinics were built as a community to encourage long-term relationships with patients, and care from birth through end of life. We have three, easy to access, modern clinics located in the hearts of Portland, Eugene, and Florence, Oregon. All three make it easy for our patients to receive OIH's professional and personal care.

Since COVID-19, all services have been moved to telemedicine platforms.

Contact Cedar Hills Hospital: Michael Sorensen, MPA 503.756.2314

Contact Oregon Integrated Health: Vanessa Esteves, ND, MBA 503.341.0020

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/46c1c198-e367-4e28-8b36-8347e8ecee04