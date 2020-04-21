ALBION VENTURE CAPITAL TRUST PLC

DIRECTORATE CHANGE

The Board of Albion Venture Capital Trust PLC (the “Company”) is pleased to announce that, following a formal selection process, Richard Wilson has been appointed to the Board as a non-executive director with effect from 1 May 2020.

Richard is highly experienced in the asset management sector and was CEO of BMO Global Asset Management and previously CEO of F&C Asset Management plc, where he led the company's acquisition by BMO Financial Group and subsequent integration into BMO Global Asset Management.

Richard began his asset management career in 1988 as a U.K. equity manager with HSBC Asset Management (formerly Midland Montagu). He then joined Deutsche Asset Management (formerly Morgan Grenfell), where he rose to managing director, global equities. From Deutsche, Richard moved to Gartmore Investment Management in 2003 as head of international equity investments before joining F&C in 2004.

Richard joins the Board at a time when the Company is seeing a number of investment opportunities that are being considered by the Investment Manager, Albion Capital Group LLP. The Board welcomes Richard and looks forward to working closely with him over the coming years.

Richard Glover

Chairman

21 April 2020