Conditions for participating in the Air France-KLM Shareholders’ Meeting of May 26, 2020 and availability of documents ahead of the Shareholders’ Meeting

In view of the containment measures taken by the French public authorities in response to the Covid-19 health crisis, and in order to fight against the spread of the virus, the Air France-KLM Combined Ordinary and Extraordinary Shareholders’ Meeting of Mary 26, 2020 will exceptionally be held behind closed doors, without the physical presence of its shareholders or other persons entitled to attend, in accordance with the provisions of Article 4 of Order No. 2020 321 of March 25, 2020 adapting the rules of meeting and deliberation of the meetings and governing bodies of legal entities and entities without legal personality under private law due to the Covid-19 epidemic.

In this context, the information relating to this Shareholders’ Meeting referred to in article R. 225-83 of the French Commercial Code is available on the Company’s website at www.airfranceklm.com (Finance / Shareholders / Annual General Meeting) and is held available to shareholders in accordance with legal and regulatory conditions.

The notice of meeting (avis de réunion) containing the agenda, the draft resolutions submitted to shareholders by the Board of Directors and a description of the conditions for participating and voting in the Shareholders’ Meeting was published in the Bulletin des Annonces Légales Obligatoire (BALO), on April 17, 2019. The procedures for participating and voting at the Shareholders’ Meeting are also detailed on the Company's website www.airfranceklm.com (Finance/Shareholders/General Meeting section).

Shareholders are reminded that they may vote without physically participating in the Combined Ordinary and Extraordinary Shareholders’ Meeting. For this purpose, they are strongly encouraged to participate either by Internet (on the secure voting platforms VOTACCESS and VOXALY) or by mail (using the voting form attached to the notice of meeting and posted on the Company's website www.airfranceklm.com) for the purpose of voting or giving a proxy. No admission card will be sent to shareholders or their proxies upon request.

It is also specified that shareholders will not be able to propose, during the Shareholders’ Meeting, amendments to draft resolutions or new resolutions or to ask live oral questions. However, they may ask written questions prior to the Shareholders’ Meeting in accordance with the procedures described on the Company’s website www.airfranceklm.com (Finance / Shareholders / Annual General Meeting).

The Shareholders’ Meeting will be broadcast live on the Company's website www.airfranceklm.com (Finance/Shareholders/Annual General Meeting section). You can also watch a replay of the meeting any time after the Shareholders' Meeting.





