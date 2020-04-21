NEW YORK, April 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Industry Insights by Component (Solution and Service), by Delivery Type (Hardware, Virtual, and Cloud), by Service (Professional (Consulting, Support and Maintenance, System Integration), and Managed), by Organization Size (Large Enterprise and Small and Medium Enterprise), by Industry Vertical (Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance, Retail, IT and Telecommunications, Government and Public Utilities, Healthcare, Energy and Utilities, and Others)



The global next-generation firewall market is expected to reach USD 5.5 billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 12.4% during the forecast period. Introduction of virtual next-generation firewall providing security to the virtual network will be a key opportunity for the global NGFW market in near future.

Government and public utilities are expected to account the largest market share by 2025

On the basis of industry vertical, the market is segmented into banking, financial services, and insurance (BFSI), retail, IT and telecommunications, government and public utilities, healthcare, energy and utilities, and others. Government and public utilities are expected to account the largest market share by 2025. However, BFSI is expected to grow at fastest rate during the forecast period.

Explore key industry insights in 85 tables and 50 figures from the 159 pages of report, “Global Next-Generation Firewall (NGFW) Market Analysis and Forecast to 2025 - Industry Insights by Component (Solution and Service), by Delivery Type (Hardware, Virtual, and Cloud), by Service (Professional (Consulting, Support and Maintenance, System Integration), and Managed), by Organization Size (Large Enterprise and Small and Medium Enterprise), by Industry Vertical (Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance, Retail, IT and Telecommunications, Government and Public Utilities, Healthcare, Energy and Utilities, and Others)”

Geography Insight

Geographically, North America followed by Europe is the largest next-generation firewall market in terms of revenue. Being home of several large economies and financially and technologically advanced region, these regions captures a major market share of NGFW.

Competitive Insight

Some of the key players operating in the next-generation firewall market are Cisco Systems, Inc., Check Point Software Technologies Ltd, Palo Alto Networks, Inc., Barracuda Networks, Inc., Fortinet, Inc., Sonicwall Inc., Zscaler, Inc., Forcepoint LLC, Juniper Networks, Hillstone Networks, Sophos Ltd., and Gajshield Infotech (I) Pvt. Ltd.

Key Takeaway from the Report:

Among all the component, solution segment captures highest market share in 2019.

Of all the delivery type, cloud-based firewall is the fastest growing delivery type in the next-generation firewall market.

Among all the services, the professional service segment accounted for a larger share in the next-generation firewall market in 2019.

Among all the organization size, SMEs is expected to accounted for larger market share in 2019

Of all industry, government and public utilities are expected to account the largest market share by 2025.

The Report Offers:

Historical market estimate for the years 2015–2019 and forecast for the years 2020–2025

Insight on current market trends, market dynamics, key opportunities and major challenges in the industry

Market insights by in-depth segmentation with industry dynamics.

Competitive analysis and benchmarking of the industry leaders and their product offerings

Profiles of leading players and innovators, their financial overview and product portfolio

Analysis of key industry trends and recent developments

Value chain analysis and distribution channel analysis with opportunity assessment

Market share analysis of major players

The report provides the market value for the base year 2019 and a yearly forecast till 2025 in terms of revenue (USD Million). The report segments the global next-generation firewall market on the basis of component, delivery type, service, organization size, industry vertical, and region.

Global Next-Generation Firewall Market Coverage

Component Insight and Forecast 2015 – 2025

Solution

Services

Delivery Type Insight and Forecast 2015 – 2025

Hardware

Virtual

Cloud

Service Insight and Forecast 2015 – 2025

Professional Consulting Support and Maintenance. System Integration

Managed

Organization Size Insight and Forecast 2015 – 2025

Large Enterprises

Small & Medium Enterprises

Industry Vertical Insight and Forecast 2015 – 2025

BFSI

Retail

IT & Telecommunications

Government and Public Utilities

Healthcare

Energy and Utilities

Other

Geographical Segmentation

Next-Generation Firewall Market by Region

North America

By Component

By Delivery Type

By Service

By Organization Size

By Industry Vertical

By Country – U.S., Canada, and Mexico

Europe

By Component

By Delivery Type

By Service

By Organization Size

By Industry Vertical

By Country – Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Spain, and Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific (APAC)

By Component

By Delivery Type

By Service

By Organization Size

By Industry Vertical

By Country – China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Taiwan, and Rest of Asia-Pacific

Rest of the World (RoW)

By Component

By Delivery Type

By Service

By Organization Size

By Industry Vertical

By Country – Brazil, South Africa, Saudi Arabia, and Other Countries

