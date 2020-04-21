WASHINGTON, April 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, the Beer Institute published an unofficial estimate of domestic tax paid shipments by beer brewers for March 2020:

The March 2020 estimate is 14,300,000 barrels , a decrease of -0.5% vs. March 2019 removals of 14,370,000.

Domestic Tax Paid - TTB (31 Gallon Barrels) Month 2019 2020 Percent Change Volume Change January 12,433,513 12,423,000 -0.1% -10,513 February 11,431,000 11,350,000 -0.7% -81,000 March 14,370,000 14,300,000 -0.5% -70,000 YTD 38,234,513 38,073,000 -0.42% -161,513

Please note that the estimates above reflect revised estimates released by the TTB.

The April 2020 domestic tax paid estimate is scheduled to be released on May 21, 2020.

