TORONTO, April 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DREAM INDUSTRIAL REIT (TSX: DIR.UN) today announced its April 2020 monthly distribution in the amount of 5.833 cents per Unit (70 cents annualized). The April distribution will be payable on May 15, 2020 to unitholders of record as at April 30, 2020.



