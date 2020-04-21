NEW YORK, April 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Health Insurance Market report provides statistics on the current state of the industry as a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and investors interested in this market. The report also plays a key role in keeping hold of the reputation of the firm and its products. The Global Health Insurance Market document contains all the information—including market definition, classifications, applications, and engagements—while also detailing what the major players are doing in respect of product launches, joint ventures, developments, mergers and acquisitions, and how it is affecting the market in terms of sales, revenue and CAGR values for the market. Some of the key and developing players highlighted in the report include UnitedHealth Group, Anthem Insurance Companies, Inc, Aetna Inc., Centene Corporation, Cigna, Allianz Care, Axa, Assicurazioni Generali S.P.A., Bupa, AIA Group Limited, Aviva, BMI Healthcare, Broadstone Corporate Benefits Limited, HBF Health Limited, Healthcare International Global Network Ltd., International Medical Group, Inc., Mapfre, Now Health International, Oracle, VHI Group, and Vitality Corporate Services Limited.

Health Insurance Market has shown an increase in number of policy holders due to government initiatives and a growing number of local and global insurance providers catering to the demand. However, high cost of premiums and complicated reimbursement processes are expected to restrict the growth of the market.

Get Sample Report + All Related Graphs & Charts @ https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/request-a-sample/?dbmr=global-health-insurance-market

Global Health Insurance Market Scenario

According to Data Bridge Market Research, the market leader UnitedHealth Group accounts for an estimated market share of approximately 10% to 15% of the global health insurance market. In the North American health insurance market, an estimated market share of approximately 30% to 33% is held by UnitedHealth Group, which is a leader in health insurance in the U.S. Additionally, the company is continuously involved in the business expansion activities to increase its global and regional presence in health insurance policies. The health insurance sales revenue of United Health Group has increased drastically by approximately 12%, as compared to 2018, to generate sales revenue of USD 226 billion in 2019.

In November 2019, UnitedHealth Group care announced that the company will open 14 UnitedHealthcare Medicare services centers in partnership with Walgreens. The move will help the company to provide access to its services to a greater pool of customers.

Get Full Access Report @ https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/checkout/buy/singleuser/global-health-insurance-market

Key Pointers Covered in the Global Health Insurance Market Industry Trends and Forecast to 2027

Insurance Market Size

Regulatory Framework and Changes

Market Shares in Different Regions

Developments for Market Competitors

Market Value for Different Regions

Sales Data for Market Competitors

key Vendors and Disruptors Study

The Health Insurance report provides insights on the following pointers:

Learn about the market strategies that are being adopted by your competitors and leading organizations Market Penetration: Comprehensive information on the product portfolios of the top players in the market To gain insightful analyses of the market and have a comprehensive understanding of the “Health Insurance” and its commercial landscape Product Development/Innovation: Detailed insights on the product approvals, R&D activities, and product launches in the Health Insurance To understand the future outlook and prospects for Health Insurance analysis and forecast

Trends Impacting the Market

Now the question is which are the other regions that UnitedHealth Group and Aetna, Inc. (a subsidiary of CVS Health) are targeting? Data Bridge Market Research has forecasted a large growth in the North American health insurance market and the market leaders targeting U.S. and Canada to be their next revenue pockets for 2020.

The health insurance market is becoming more competitive every year with companies like UnitedHealth Group and Anthem Insurance Companies, Inc. (A Subsidiary of Anthem, Inc.) that are the market leaders for health insurance along with a large number of home-grown companies across different countries. The Data bridge market research new reports highlight the major growth factors and opportunities in the global health insurance market.

Grab Your Report at an Impressive 30% Discount! Please click here https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/inquire-before-buying/?dbmr=global-health-insurance-market

Table of Contents-Snapshot

– Executive Summary

Chapter 1 Industry Overview

Chapter 2 Industry Competition by Manufacturers

Chapter 3 Industry Production Market Share by Regions

Chapter 4 Industry Consumption by Regions

Chapter 5 Industry Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type

Chapter 6 Industry Analysis by Applications

Chapter 7 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Industry Business

Chapter 8 Industry Manufacturing Cost Analysis

Chapter 9 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

Chapter 10 Market Dynamics

Chapter 11 Industry Forecast

Chapter 12 Research Findings and Conclusion

Chapter 13 Methodology and Data Source

Scope of the Global Health Insurance market

All country-based analysis of the Global Health Insurance Market is further analyzed based on maximum granularity into further segmentation. On the basis of type, services, level of coverage, service providers, health insurance plans, demographics, coverage type, end user and distribution channel.

On the basis of type, the market is segmented into products and solutions. On the basis of services, the market is segmented into inpatient treatment, outpatient treatment, medical assistance and others. On the basis of level of coverage, the market is segmented into bronze, silver, gold and platinum. On the basis of service providers, the market is segmented into public health insurance providers and private health insurance providers. On the basis of health insurance plans, the market is segmented into point of service (POS), exclusive provider organization (EPOS), indemnity health insurance, health savings account (HSA), qualified small employer health reimbursement arrangements (QSEHRAS), preferred provider organization (PPO), health maintenance organization (HMO) and others. On the basis of demographics, the market is segmented into adults, minors and senior citizens. On the basis of coverage type, the market is segmented into lifetime coverage and term coverage. On the basis of end user, the market is segmented into corporations, individuals and others. On the basis of distribution channel, the market is segmented into direct sales, financial institutions, e-commerce, hospitals, clinics and others. On the basis of countries, the market is segmented into U.S., Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Belgium, Russia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Rest of Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., Egypt, Israel, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa.

Key Market Competitors Covered in the Report

UnitedHealth Group

Anthem Insurance Companies, Inc. (a subsidiary of Anthem, Inc.)

Aetna Inc. (a subsidiary of CVS Health)

Centene Corporation

Cigna

ALLIANZ CARE (a subsidiary of ALLIANZ)

AXA

ASSICURAZIONI GENERALI S.P.A.

Bupa

AIA Group Limited

Aviva

BMI Healthcare

Broadstone Corporate Benefits Limited

HBF Health Limited

HealthCare International Global Network Ltd.

International Medical Group, Inc. (a subsidiary of Sirius International Insurance Group Ltd.)

MAPFRE

Now Health International

Oracle

VHI Group

Vitality Corporate Services Limited (a subsidiary of Discovery Limited)

View Report @ https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/reports/global-health-insurance-market

Browse Related Reports

Global Healthcare IT Outsourcing Market By Product type (Provider (EHR, PIS, LIS, RIS, PACS, RCM, Others), Payer (Customer Management Systems, Claim Processing, Fraud Detection, Others), Life Sciences HCIT (CTMS, CDMS, ERP, Others), Operational HCIT (SCM, Business Process Outsourcing), HCIT Infrastructure (Cloud Services, Management Services)), End User (Provider, Payer, Pharma & Biotech, Clinical Research Organization, Others), Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa)– Industry Trends & Forecast to 2026 https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/reports/global-healthcare-it-outsourcing-market

Global Healthcare IT Market By Solutions & Services (Solutions, HCIT Outsourcing Services and Others), Component Type (Software and Hardware), Delivery Mode (On-Premise and Cloud-Based), End-Users (Providers and Payers), Country (U.S., Canada and Mexico, Germany, U.K., France, Switzerland, Italy, Spain, Netherlands, Russia, Belgium, Turkey, Rest of Europe, Japan, China, India, South Korea, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America, South Africa, UAE, Saudi Arabia, Israel, Egypt and Rest of Middle East & Africa), Market Trends and Forecast to 2027 https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/reports/global-healthcare-it-market

Global Telehealth Market By Component (Services, Software, and Hardware), Mode of Delivery (Web-Based Delivery Mode, Cloud-Based Delivery Mode, and On-Premise Delivery Mode), End User (Providers, Payers, Patients, and Other End Users), and Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa) - Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026 https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/reports/global-telehealth-market

Global Digital Health Monitoring Devices Market , By Product (Devices, Software, Services), Type (Wireless Health, Mhealth, Telehealth, EHR/EMR, Others), End User (Hospital, Homecare Settings, Clinics, Ambulatory Surgical Centres, Others), Geography (Europe , Asia-Pacific, South America, North America, Middle East and Africa)- Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026 https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/reports/global-digital-health-monitoring-devices-market

About Data Bridge Market Research:

Data Bridge Market Research set forth itself as an unconventional and neoteric market research and consulting firm with unparalleled level of resilience and integrated approaches. We are determined to unearth the best market opportunities and foster efficient information for your business to thrive in the market. Data Bridge endeavors to provide appropriate solutions to the complex business challenges and initiates an effortless decision-making process.

Contact: