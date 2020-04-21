Longmont, Colorado, April 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In response to the COVID-19 pandemic and its devastating effects on Native communities, First Nations Development Institute (First Nations) today announced it is directing $635,000 in immediate and swift emergency funds to 35 select Native nations and Native-led organizations to support response, relief, human services, organizational sustainability, and economic development efforts. In addition to providing resources for Native communities, First Nations has helped coordinate water, food and personal protective equipment donations to Native communities.
First Nations recognizes the COVID-19 pandemic has exacerbated existing structural and institutional health and economic inequities for Native communities. As a result of these existing inequities, Native communities have immediate and urgent needs in response to COVID-19. Therefore, First Nations was able to issue immediate resources without Native communities having to submit applications or other kinds of requests for funding.
“Because of First Nations’ long history and effectiveness as a grant maker and our deep connectivity with grassroots Indian communities, we can play a key role in ensuring that philanthropic efforts reach Indian Country constituents, who are often invisible or an afterthought in times like these,” notes First Nations President and CEO Michael Roberts. “With this fund, we can deliver grants quickly without creating an extra step for tribes and organizations when their resources are so badly needed elsewhere,” he says.
First Nations encourages other funders to forgo their traditional grant processes that can be burdensome to communities hardest hit by the current health pandemic and economic crisis, including Native communities that have experienced long-standing funding inequities. First Nations also encourages direct investments to Native nations and Native-controlled nonprofits as they continue to be among the hardest hit by the COVID-19 health pandemic and economic crisis.
Thus far, First Nations has targeted resources to Native nations and organizations actively combating COVID-19 outbreaks, providing economic relief, promoting health and wellness, or dealing with other important human services needs such as feeding community members and addressing food shortages that have resulted from the severe disruptions to food supply chains.
The initial 35 Native nations and organizations that received support include the following:
For more information about First Nations’ COVID-19 Emergency Response Fund, please visit https://www.firstnations.org/covid-19-emergency-response-fund/ or to learn more about Coronavirus resources for Native communities, visit https://www.firstnations.org/coronavirus/. If you have questions about First Nations COVID-19 Emergency Response Fund, please email grantmaking@firstnations.org.
First Nations will continue to make grants directly to communities, and 100% of donations to the Emergency Fund go directly to tribes and Native-led organizations. The First Nations’ COVID-19 Emergency Response Fund is made possible thanks to the generous support of the following funders:
About First Nations Development Institute
For over 39 years, using a three-pronged strategy of educating grassroots practitioners, advocating for systemic change, and capitalizing Indian communities, First Nations has been working to restore Native American control and culturally-compatible stewardship of the assets they own – be they land, human potential, cultural heritage or natural resources – and to establish new assets for ensuring the long-term vitality of Native American communities. First Nations serves Native American communities throughout the United States. For more information, visit www.firstnations.org.
Michael Roberts, President & CEO, mroberts@firstnations.org. or (303) 774.7836
Longmont, Colorado, UNITED STATES
